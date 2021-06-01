Article content

Kincardine Pride is holding a three-part webinar series during June, which is Pride Month.

While there will be no in-person pride festivities for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kincardine Pride organizers will instead hold the series called “Out” in the Country, which will explore what it means to be LGBTQ2+ in rural Ontario.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kincardine Pride holding webinar series this month Back to video

The series is being presented by AJ Adams, a former resident of Kincardine who is currently obtaining a bachelor’s degree in community leadership and equity, diversity and human rights. Much of his studies have been focused on LGBTQ2+ issues and needs in rural communities.

“As someone who grew up in Kincardine, I didn’t come out until I was 20 and living in the big city (Ottawa),” Adams said in a news release. “I reflect back to think about how helpful it would have been to have an organization like Kincardine Pride while I was in high school and figuring out my sexuality.”