Kincardine Pride holding webinar series this month
Kincardine Pride is holding a three-part webinar series during June, which is Pride Month.
While there will be no in-person pride festivities for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kincardine Pride organizers will instead hold the series called “Out” in the Country, which will explore what it means to be LGBTQ2+ in rural Ontario.
The series is being presented by AJ Adams, a former resident of Kincardine who is currently obtaining a bachelor’s degree in community leadership and equity, diversity and human rights. Much of his studies have been focused on LGBTQ2+ issues and needs in rural communities.
“As someone who grew up in Kincardine, I didn’t come out until I was 20 and living in the big city (Ottawa),” Adams said in a news release. “I reflect back to think about how helpful it would have been to have an organization like Kincardine Pride while I was in high school and figuring out my sexuality.”
The first webinar on June 10 at 7 p.m. is focused on LGBTQ2+ fundamentals and will explore the words, terminology and history of the LBGTQ2+ community.
The second webinar is on June 17 at 7 p.m. It will explore the common health and social barriers LGBTQ2+ people face, how living in a rural community presents unique disadvantages to them and explore possible solutions for making rural communities more welcoming for them.
The final session on June 24 at 7 p.m. will explore the importance of pride parades, celebrations and events and LGBTQ2+ representation in rural Ontario. The webinar will examine the findings of Adams’ 2020 research study about rural Ontario pride organizations, the release said.
“Kincardine Pride is thrilled to be able to offer this webinar series not only to Kincardine but for rural communities across Ontario,” Fort Papalia, president of Kincardine Pride Inc., said in the release. “No matter where someone is on their journey in supporting the LGBTQ2+ community, we hope this webinar series will provide greater awareness, knowledge and strategies for social progress in rural communities.”
The series is free and open to anyone. For more information and to register visit facebook.com/kincardinepride/events