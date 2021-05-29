





Share this Story: Kincardine's NPX printing accessible pill bottles for people with Parkinson's

Kincardine's NPX printing accessible pill bottles for people with Parkinson's

Article content A Parkinson’s-friendly pill bottle designed by TikTok users will soon be available to area residents with the disease thanks to a Kincardine company. Mark Womack, Parkinson Society Southwestern Ontario’s community development co-ordinator for Grey-Bruce, said the 3D-printed bottles from Nuclear Promise X (NPX) are a game-changer for those who experience tremors and struggle to pick up their pills. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kincardine's NPX printing accessible pill bottles for people with Parkinson's Back to video “One of the symptoms that is most common in a Parkinson’s patient is tremors in their hands,” he said in an interview. “To try to open a pill bottle, get their fingers in and select a single pill without spilling the bottle or without grabbing multiple pills can be very difficult. “So this pill bottle, it’s an open-source invention, which means there’s no patent on it and anyone with a 3D printer can download the specs and print it. And once your pills are in this container, the patient just has to twist the bottom and it picks up a single pill and once it’s in the chamber, they just tilt the bottle and it falls into their hand. It makes it so much easier for a Parkinson’s patient that has tremors or is experiencing tremors to dispense their medication.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For some people with Parkinson’s, those tremors are most severe in the mornings, making it difficult for them to take their first dose, especially if living alone. “We see this as a great invention to help that person get that dose of medication with minimal frustration,” he said. NPX recently shipped the first batch of 12 bottles to Womack and they’ll soon go out to a dozen of the society’s clients. Naveen Joshy of NPX said it takes about two-and-a-half days to print 12 bottles. The company is doing the work free of charge, donating their time and absorbing the 3D printer filament costs, and has extended an open offer to make more as demand dictates. It’s part of the company’s efforts to give back to the community, he said, which has also involved creating 3D-printed face shields and ear protectors and helping to launch a Grey-Bruce-Huron Strong app earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s part of our company culture at this point,” he said. The journey to creating the accessible pill bottles began when American athlete Jimmy Choi posted a TikTok video Dec. 27 about his daily struggle of picking up single pills from a container. Choi was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 27 and now has diminished fine motor skills due to the nervous system disorder. His video caught the attention of fellow TikToker Brian Alldridge who was inspired to design a container that would isolate a single pill and allow a person to put it in their mouth right from the bottle.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But, he didn’t have a 3D printer to create the device. So, Alldridge asked his followers for help. Within days, a prototype was created. Choi showed off Version 5 – which engineers and 3D printing enthusiasts created by tweaking Alldridge’s original design – in a January TikTok video. “This new pill bottle is a game-changer. It’s here thanks to teamwork and the power of social media,” he said in the video. The plans were posted online as an open-source design to allow anyone with a 3D printer to create the bottles. United Way of Bruce Grey executive director Francesca Dobbyn said she read about the pill bottle story online. She contacted NPX to see if they’d be interested in creating the bottles locally, knowing the company had 3D printers and made face shields during the pandemic. She then introduced NPX officials to Womack after learning both were interested in pursuing the project further. “It was a fairly straightforward thing to print as long as you knew how to 3D print and you can use some optimization to build multiple pieces at a time,” Joshy said. “We had that capability already, so it was a fairly straightforward process.” Womack said NPX sent him a test bottle that he let clients try out to see if any modifications were needed. Suggestions were sent to NPX, which adjusted the design, he said. “NPX has been so wonderful. We’ve done research together to try to figure out the best size of the hole for the pills. They’ve really gone out of their way to look at what’s best for a Parkinson’s patient,” he said. Now that the first bottles have been sent out, Joshy said NPX will await further feedback to see if any more changes are suggested. More bottles will be printed as needed, he said.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound