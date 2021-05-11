Kitchener man dies in crash near Ayton

Article content

A 21-year-old Kitchener man died in a crash east of Ayton on Monday evening.

The man was pronounced dead at hospital following the single-vehicle crash that occurred on Baseline Road at the intersection of Road 35 in West Grey just before 9 p.m., West Grey police said in a news release.

The West Grey Fire Service and Wellington and Grey County Paramedic Services also responded to the collision.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Louise Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest by Wellington County Paramedics. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Members of the OPP Technical Traffic Investigations Team attended and assisted West Grey police with the investigation.

Baseline Road at Road 35 near Grey Road 9 was closed following the crash, but has since reopened.

West Grey police continue to investigate the crash and any witnesses are asked to contact them at 519-369-3046.