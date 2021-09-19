Kite flying provides perfect pandemic therapy

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, Francois Larouche saw his gigs as a professional guitar player quickly dry up.

But thanks to a chance encounter in a Quebec park last summer, Larouche has discovered a new passion in flying kites. "Kite flying has been like a godsend," Larouche said on Saturday afternoon where he was attending the 9th Line Kite Festival east of Markdale. "It got me out of the rut of searching for some type of reason to live, a reason to go on. "I am a musician, I am an artist and I thrive off of that, and I no longer had it." Now he says kite flying has become the perfect therapy for him. "I feel like I am in a position where this brings me a lot of joy and peace and you have no idea how zen it is," said Larouche. "I go in the park, I fly my kite, I am all alone and I might have some music on, and all of the troubles of the world just disappear. You just have to be so focused." Larouche was sitting around in the summer of 2020 after his life went from playing about 100 concerts per year to zero because of the pandemic. "I was just playing catch with my son in the park when I saw this unidentified flying object," Larouche said. "It was (team member Serge Lepine) flying one of these revolution kites, which have been around for 25 years." Larouche said he knew nothing about flying kites when he met Lepine that day. He didn't do it as a kid growing up and really had no interest in the pastime. But what Lepine was doing was not your everyday kite flying. "I asked him to explain what was going on, because kites don't do that," Larouche said. "They don't just hover and not move, and go backwards and up and all kinds of things."

Article content To say Larouche has immersed himself in kite flying over the past year is an understatement. He is now living and breathing kite flying. He started flying kites and didn’t stop. “I have been flying every day for the past year in the park in Montreal where I live,” Larouche said. “I have been hooking up with a lot of flyers and got a lot of tips.” He went through a kite flying course called Club 38 and is now one of only a few triple masters in the country, an amazing feat as he had never even flown a kite until a year ago. He has studied the world’s best and their manoeuvers on YouTube and created many of his own. He has attended other kite festivals, where he met many of the top fliers in the country. He said he has kind of an engineering background and really enjoys the challenge of the math behind kite flying. “I like how we intertwine, and it gets pretty crazy sometimes,” Larouche said. “We sometimes don’t even know who is on top of who and you have to find a way to unravel it and then everybody is out. It is like magic.” He is also very musical, having been a professional musician for over 30 years, and combining kite flying with music just seemed so natural to him. “The motion is a lot like music and I love the fact we can work around the music,” Larouche said. “As a leader I am listening to the music and I am waiting for cues, like a cymbal crash or something, and then we move at the same time when the music just goes boom.” He wrote a long “kite ballet” in the late winter, which was whittled down to the production his team, the Hot Club de Quad, performed for spectators at the 9th Line Kite Festival on Saturday.

Article content The team, which quickly became fan favourites on Saturday, is made up of Larouche, Lepine, Simon Roy and guest flyer Dominic Guimond, who Larouche said is “as good as it gets.” The production saw the group perform for the audience for about 12 minutes to the music of the band Muse, during which time they made the kites synchronously dance in the sky, and hover in lines, squares and other shapes to the amazement of the smiling onlookers. While Larouche is proud of the work his team does, he doesn’t plan on stopping where they are now. He wants to do more and push the boundaries of what the kites can do. “There is quite a bit you can do with four pilots and kites, but when you are six, there is quite a bit more you can do than you can with four or five,” Larouche said. “It opens up all kinds of new ideas.” The 9th Line Kite Festival was marking its first year, held on 36 acres of open fields at the Nicholls Farm between Kimberley and Markdale, and on Saturday thousands of people came out to experience kites of all shapes and sizes. There were all-star fliers with their large, colourful kites, including interesting shapes like a horse, a fish and even Super Mario Bros. In a separate field, visitors were able to bring or make their own kites and fly them, while vendors lined the trail into the site. A stage was set up where live music was being played. Organizer Dave Meslin, who founded Toronto Windfest in 2010, said he was very happy with how the free-admission family event was going.

Article content “We didn’t sell tickets so we didn’t know, and I kind of like the suspense of not knowing,” the part-time Eugenia resident said Saturday. “My high end was 1,000 and my low end was 200 and we probably had well over 2,000. It feels great.” He said the event was a celebration of everything local with area vendors, foodmakers and musicians, put on by an amazing group of volunteers, including the local Rotary Club. While it was hard to tell where people came from, he said he had heard there were a lot of locals, but also many visitors from the Greater Toronto Area. “Kites are really magical and I think people really just needed a reason to get out of the house and do something with others, but also really safely spread out,” said Meslin. “I think the timing was just right.”

