Last plover chick killed by merlin at Sauble
A merlin swooped in and killed the last remaining piping plover chick at Sauble Beach Wednesday.
The attack happened at about 11 a.m., putting an end to a nesting season story that has been full of ups and downs this year at the South Bruce Peninsula beach.
“I’m quite upset about it. There’s a whole bunch of people who were working really hard over the whole course of the summer to try to make it work. But with nests that hatch this late, from what I understand the hatch statistics are usually pretty grim,” Caleb Johnstone, outreach co-ordinator for the local Plover Lovers group, said early Wednesday afternoon.
“We all knew from the get-go that with a late hatch date – and how busy the beach is and with all the gulls that come later in the season – that it was a little more difficult to get those chicks to fledge. But we were all still hopeful. I think we’re all a little upset about it right now.”
The chick – the third and final to hatch from the lone plover nest created this year at Sauble – was first spotted Sunday night by plover watchers.
The discovery was a surprise as the chick hatched a full day after its two siblings emerged from their eggs. Those two chicks were killed, likely by juvenile gulls, Saturday – the same day they hatched.
Johnstone said Tuesday the Plover Lovers were thrilled to see the third chick, which had been spotted roaming around the beach and snuggling up to its parents, named Nancy and Bo, for warmth or shade.
The plover nesting season got off to a rocky start this year at Sauble. Five of the endangered birds were spotted at the South Bruce Peninsula beach in April and May, but none of them stuck around long enough to find a mate. All of those birds were later found at other Ontario beaches.
Johnstone admits the Plover Lovers began giving up hope that a nesting pair would choose Sauble this year.
Then, on June 2, the 10-year-old plover Nancy landed at Sauble and linked up with first-year breeder Bo.
They started courting each other and before long, the pair created a nest near the Huron Feathers Presbyterian Centre.
Nancy laid her first egg June 7, which is almost a month later than when plovers typically begin laying eggs at Sauble.
She ended up laying three – a clutch of four is normal for a pair’s first nest – before starting the incubation period. Both the male and female plovers take turns incubating.
Johnstone said the Plover Lovers expected the chicks to hatch as early as July 5, but, in true Nancy and Bo fashion, they had to wait a bit longer.
“Pretty well everything that this pair has done has been behind,” he said.
The first chick hatched around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, while the second was first spotted at about 3 p.m.
“They started to be a little bit mobile and exploring around, which was good to see,” he said.
“But later Saturday, we noticed the chicks were no longer visible. That’s concerning since gulls are a predator of the young chicks and there are, depending on the day, 30 to 100 gulls sitting in their perimetre just because of how busy the beach has been this year.”
Those two chicks haven’t been seen since.
“Unfortunately, we’re certain that we lost those first two chicks to juvenile gulls.”
Johnstone said he thinks the perimetre fencing around the plover nest will be removed soon. He said he expects to still be on the beach doing outreach and education work for a while longer.