Last plover chick killed by merlin at Sauble

The attack happened at about 11 a.m., putting an end to a nesting season story that has been full of ups and downs this year at the South Bruce Peninsula beach.

“I’m quite upset about it. There’s a whole bunch of people who were working really hard over the whole course of the summer to try to make it work. But with nests that hatch this late, from what I understand the hatch statistics are usually pretty grim,” Caleb Johnstone, outreach co-ordinator for the local Plover Lovers group, said early Wednesday afternoon.

“We all knew from the get-go that with a late hatch date – and how busy the beach is and with all the gulls that come later in the season – that it was a little more difficult to get those chicks to fledge. But we were all still hopeful. I think we’re all a little upset about it right now.”

The chick – the third and final to hatch from the lone plover nest created this year at Sauble – was first spotted Sunday night by plover watchers.

The discovery was a surprise as the chick hatched a full day after its two siblings emerged from their eggs. Those two chicks were killed, likely by juvenile gulls, Saturday – the same day they hatched.

Johnstone said Tuesday the Plover Lovers were thrilled to see the third chick, which had been spotted roaming around the beach and snuggling up to its parents, named Nancy and Bo, for warmth or shade.

The plover nesting season got off to a rocky start this year at Sauble. Five of the endangered birds were spotted at the South Bruce Peninsula beach in April and May, but none of them stuck around long enough to find a mate. All of those birds were later found at other Ontario beaches.