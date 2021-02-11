





Article content A project to construct a new childcare centre at Spruce Ridge Community School in Durham will move ahead. In an online announcement on Thursday, Ontario’s Minister of Education Stephen Lecce announced $1.5 million in funding for a new 39-space centre at the school. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lecce shares details on Spruce Ridge, Beavercrest school projects Back to video “It is a pleasure to share some good news for families in West Grey and obviously in the community of Durham, recognizing that this pandemic has really demonstrated the value of quality learning and safe schools and childcare centres,” Lecce said Thursday in making the announcement along with local board and government officials. “The investment is going to create 39 new child-care spaces that is going to benefit hard-working families who really depend on access to affordable and accessible child care.” Lecce said the new two-room centre is to be constructed at the southwest corner of the current Spruce Ridge school. It will be a single-storey structure approximately 4,000 square feet in size that will compliment the existing school.

Article content The plan is to see the project go to tender in the spring, with the goal of seeing the centre finished in March 2022. “I will be watching this to make sure it is done,” Lecce said. Bluewater District School Board director of education Lori Wilder said the sooner the project can be completed, the better for families in the area. Wilder said having a childcare centre at a school is an important link to have as it helps to ease the transition to kindergarten for young children and their parents. “We have seen a high level of commitment and investment in childcare across the province by the Ministry of Education in recent years and are very appreciative to benefit from these opportunities here in Grey and Bruce counties,” Wilder said. “I have every confidence that once built, the childcare program at Spruce Ridge Community School will be extremely well received, not only by the community at large, but also by our staff and school.” The former Liberal government previously announced just over $1 million in funding for a new childcare centre at Spruce Ridge in late 2017, with original plans for construction to take place in 2019. But factors, including a change in government, the many capital projects being managed by the board and the ministry and the COVID-19 pandemic, meant the project did not proceed. “Originally it was $1 million allocated and we added an additional half-a-million dollars in the approval period in November,” said Lecce.

Article content Michelle Knox, executive director of Durham Kids & Us, said the project will allow them to essentially double the number of children they care for at their current one-room location at the nearby Rockwood Terrace Long-Term Care Home. “I thank you from the bottom of our hearts. This is a project we have been waiting for for what seems like a long time,” Knox said. “To finally hear that it is actually going to proceed is very exciting for us. We are so thrilled to be able to expand our capacity to support families in that community.” Other participants in Thursday’s announcement included Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker, Grey County Warden Selwyn Hicks, West Grey Mayor Christine Robinson, Bluewater board chair Jane Thomson and West Grey/Hanover trustee Tracy Lynn Atkinson, all of whom expressed appreciation for moving the project forward. “The ministry’s commitment to expand on the existing program delivered by Durham Kids & Us will provide more and better opportunities for our young children and future students,” Thomson said. “We are extremely thankful for the support and recognition at the provincial level of childcare needs and our local families.” Lecce also gave an update on Thursday about the planned new Beavercrest Community School in Markdale. He said a land acquisition required for the new school was approved last year and the province is looking at providing approval to tender the project in 2021.

Article content “People want us to get on with it so we are doing just that,” Lecce said. “We hope to get the project done, and tendered this year.” Beavercrest looked to be slated for closure in 2017 during a Bluewater board accommodation review, but the community stepped up to save it. The Municipality of Grey Highlands pledged $200,000 over four years to cover the operating deficit at the school, while Chapman’s Ice Cream put up $2 million to establish a community hub there, including childcare and EarlyON spaces. The provincial government approved $6.4 million to build a new 236 pupil junior kindergarten to Grade 8 school and an additional $2.1 million for two childcare and two EarlyON spaces. The government also approved land priorities funding to acquire additional lands adjacent to the school property in order to accommodate the new building. Lecce said he expects to have more good news for the community on the project in the coming months. “It is top of mind for the ministry and the land acquisition approval is helping us get to the finish line there,” he said.

