Liberal and PPC candidates running in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound
Anne Marie Watson is running for the Liberals in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound in the federal election campaign.
Watson has lived and farmed in the riding since 1997 with her husband, James, and their son and daughter. Their former dairy operation north of Durham in West Grey switched to beef about 10 years ago.
The 64-year-old has been active in the local Liberal party association and is a former president of the Grey County Federation of Agriculture. She’s worked 25 years in the non-profit sector, currently as executive director of the Durham hospital foundation.
She said voters deserve a federal representative who lives and works in the riding, who has been with them through thick and thin, has shopped locally and wants to see a higher profile for this area.
“I think rural and agriculture is not getting the recognition it needs in this government. And I think we can do better.”
Her other two priorities stem from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the need for a bigger role for the federal government to improve care for seniors and address mental health. “Economic and fiscal responsibility” is her other priority.
She said she would feel uncomfortable having campaign volunteers who weren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 out door-knocking or working in the campaign office where they’d be dealing with people. She will ask for vaccinated volunteers for those jobs. Her campaign office will open at 155 8th Street East, across from city hall.
Former Southgate mayor Anna-Marie Fosbrooke is running under the People’s Party of Canada banner in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.
The 56-year-old realtor is married and has two sons. She has lived in Grey County for 22 years and served as Southgate mayor from 2014 to 2018.
When the public doesn’t understand government proposals and the implications of them, it’s up to the elected representatives to explain it to them in simple terms, Fosbrooke said.
“I think a lot of elected representatives receive a lot of information and they themselves perhaps don’t truly understand the short- and long-term impacts of those decisions.”
“Ultimately, the reason that I’m running with the PPC is because I do have concerns about preserving and protecting the rights and freedoms of Canadians,” including freedom of speech, personal freedoms and freedom of information.
For an example, she said “I don’t believe that Canadians are getting the benefit of free media, speech, expression . . . I certainly agree with the party on the position that I don’t want us to be a society of ‘Show me your papers.'”
She said people who want to learn more about her should look at her Twitter account and read information on the PPC website. She said she still has paperwork to file to make her candidacy official but she is the local PPC candidate, she said.
Conservative candidate Alex Ruff is seeking re-election in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.