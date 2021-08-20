Anne Marie Watson is running for the Liberals in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound in the federal election campaign.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Watson has lived and farmed in the riding since 1997 with her husband, James, and their son and daughter. Their former dairy operation north of Durham in West Grey switched to beef about 10 years ago.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Liberal and PPC candidates running in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound Back to video

The 64-year-old has been active in the local Liberal party association and is a former president of the Grey County Federation of Agriculture. She’s worked 25 years in the non-profit sector, currently as executive director of the Durham hospital foundation.

She said voters deserve a federal representative who lives and works in the riding, who has been with them through thick and thin, has shopped locally and wants to see a higher profile for this area.

“I think rural and agriculture is not getting the recognition it needs in this government. And I think we can do better.”

Her other two priorities stem from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the need for a bigger role for the federal government to improve care for seniors and address mental health. “Economic and fiscal responsibility” is her other priority.

She said she would feel uncomfortable having campaign volunteers who weren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 out door-knocking or working in the campaign office where they’d be dealing with people. She will ask for vaccinated volunteers for those jobs. Her campaign office will open at 155 8th Street East, across from city hall.

Former Southgate mayor Anna-Marie Fosbrooke is running under the People’s Party of Canada banner in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.