Library resource centre in Elmwood to close in March
The West Grey Public Library is closing up shop in Elmwood as of March 30.
The public library was running a small resource centre in the basement of St. John’s Lutheran Church after the town’s local library branch closed in 2015.
Library programs and services will still be available at West Grey Public Library branches in Neustadt, Ayton, and Durham.
A no-fee membership is also available for local users through the Bruce County Public Library.
“As in many other rural areas in Ontario, we are challenged with providing programs and services over a vast geographic area with a small population base,” said West Grey Library Board Chair Malcolm Beddoe in a media release.
A news release went on to stay targets for appropriate levels of service are set by the Administrators of Rural and Urban Public Libraries of Ontario. Comparisons show the West Grey Public Library is operating out of too many facilities.
“We have a responsibility, as does the municipality, to manage our resources prudently so we can provide the best possible library services for all West Grey residents,” said Beddoe. “We are acutely aware of that responsibility.”
The library branch in Elmwood closed in April 2015 after a report by the then outgoing chief building official raised concerns about the presence of mould and general safety issues, calling at the time for the demolition of the building.
A consultant hired by West Grey concluded the building, which was constructed in the late 1890s, contained mould “in sparse to moderate range.” He estimated the cost of renovating the building to be $100,000 to $150,000. A new building of similar size would have cost more than $250,000 at the time, according to the consultant.
The original library building has since been torn down.
In March 2016, the Elmwood Resource Centre was created in the basement of the Lutheran church – which is actually located in Brockton. The resource centre opened with one computer and two shelving units full of books.
At the time, both residents and members of West Grey council hoped the resource centre would be a temporary solution, and that Elmwood residents would once again have local access to a full-service library branch -either by repairing the original library building or with new construction.