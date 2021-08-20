Little running for second time as local Libertarian candidate

Dan Little is again running as the Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound Libertarian candidate for the Sept. 20 federal election.

The Owen Sound resident said the goal of his campaign is to “change the culture, provide another choice – what they call shifting the Overton window,” he said Friday, referring to the range of policies considered politically acceptable to the mainstream.

Little also ran under the Libertarian Party of Canada banner locally in 2019, finishing sixth in the field of six candidates with 321 or 0.6 per cent of the votes.

He said he decided to run again because the same concerns he had during the last federal vote are still relevant. They include censorship, more globalization and more money printing.

“It’s got to stop. There’s two ways it can stop. One is at the ballot box and the other is when the bubble pops. And I’d rather it be at the ballot box,” he said.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Little said he doesn’t believe the government should be able to force anyone to get the vaccine. That should be a personal choice, he said.

Little works as an engineer on a Great Lakes freighter.

He said he’ll be in Grey-Bruce for nearly the entire election campaign. He’s to return to the lake freighter the day before election day.

He said he doesn’t plan to campaign door-to-door, finding it too intrusive, but intends to get his message and ideas out in other ways, including during all-candidates meetings.