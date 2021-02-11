





Share this Story: Local events planned to mark Lunar New Year

Local events planned to mark Lunar New Year

Article content True to the traits of the mighty ox – the Chinese zodiac animal sign for 2021 – organizers of the Grey Bruce Lunar New Year Celebration have persevered to ensure this year’s event will go on despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The event features an art show, which is on now until March 8 at downtown Owen Sound businesses, and a one-hour virtual celebration Saturday at 4 p.m. on Zoom. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local events planned to mark Lunar New Year Back to video “The gathering – the visit with friends and family part of the celebration – is very important and we wanted to ensure it would still happen,” said May Ip, project co-ordinator of the Grey Bruce Chinese Heritage & Culture Association, which puts on the annual celebration. Raquell Yang, organizer of the Year of the Ox Art Show, said the show was modified to adhere to provincial lockdown restrictions – moving from an event at the Tom Thomson Art Gallery to one in which artwork is displayed at 12 businesses, mostly in their front windows, in the core.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Thirty-one artists submitted work. “We didn’t want to cancel this show, so I think this could be a good opportunity for local businesses and also to remind people to walk in the downtown and remember we still have those local businesses,” Yang said. People can take in the art show anytime. Most of the participating businesses are on 2nd Avenue East, between 8th and 10th streets, but Sour Cat Records on 9th Avenue East and a couple businesses just east of 2nd Avenue East on 10th Street are also taking part. Each participating business is identified with a red sign featuring an image of an ox. The Grey Bruce Chinese Heritage & Culture Association has been holding a new year’s celebration each February since 2013. About 80 people attended the inaugural event at the Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library. A year later, the celebration grew to include the library, Tom Thomson Art Gallery and Grey Roots as partners and venues. The art show has been part of the celebration since 2016. That same year, Mayor Ian Boddy and the mayor of Dayi County in China signed an official sister city partnership agreement between the two communities. Ip said the name of the event has been changed from the Grey Bruce Chinese New Year Celebration to the Grey Bruce Lunar New Year Celebration to be more inclusive, noting that in addition to being home to people from mainland China, the region also has residents who were born in or have ties to Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Vietnam who celebrate the lunar new year.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The event is a chance to bring family and friends together to celebrate the Lunar New Year, but it’s also an opportunity for people who are not of Chinese heritage to learn about the event, Chinese history and the ties between Grey-Bruce and China. “It is amazing how many people here have at one time experienced Chinese heritage and culture,” Ip said. “So I think it’s great to have this celebration because if you’ve been to Taiwan or Hong Kong or China, the Lunar New Year time is unforgettable. And, in a way, we’re trying to replicate that atmosphere.” Ip said that 2021 being the year of the ox is fitting to what’s happening in the world today. “Ox is very hardworking, very studious and very honest. So I guess the hardworking aspect can apply to our situation right now. I think people just have to be persistent and continue to do our best to overcome all the hardship,” she said. People interested in participating in the virtual Lunar New Year celebration are asked to RSVP on the Grey Bruce Lunar New Year Celebration event page on Facebook. Ip will send a Zoom link ahead of the event.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Owen Sound