Local firefighters complete memorial stair climb on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Drew MacKinnon was at high school on Sept. 11, 2001, when a pair of hijacked commercial airliners crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in New York City.

Like most people who were alive on that fateful day, he can recall where he was and what he was doing when he heard the news of the co-ordinated terrorist attacks.

“I remember my teacher at the time brought in a TV – one of those old tube TVs – rolled it into the classroom and we watched it,” he said.

Saturday – on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks – MacKinnon and other members of the Township of Chatsworth Fire Department took part in a memorial stair climb in honour of the 343 New York City Fire Department firefighters who were killed while responding to Ground Zero in lower Manhattan.

The local firefighters each climbed to the top of the five-storey Chatsworth Village Apartments 20 times – the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, which was the number of storeys in both the south and north towers of the World Trade Centre.

The event was also a fundraiser for the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which honours fallen firefighters and provides support to their family members.

“Every year on the anniversary of 9/11 since 2005, firefighters from all over Canada and the United States have been doing the memorial stair climb to show respect for the 343 firefighters that gave their lives 20 years ago today,” said MacKinnon, a captain with the Chatsworth department.

This was the first time the Chatsworth department has conquered the climb, but MacKinnon has done it three times at Bruce Power, where he also works as a firefighter.