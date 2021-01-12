Local LAX star headed to the NCAA

Greg Cowan
Jan 12, 2021  •   •  2 minute read
Purple Valley's Taylor Chegahno has verbally committed to play Division I field lacrosse at St. Bonaventure University in the state of New York beginning in 2022. Photo supplied.

Purple Valley’s Taylor Chegahno is the latest in an increasingly long line of field lacrosse players from the Grey-Bruce region who will play in the NCAA.

Chegahno has verbally committed to play Division I field lacrosse at St. Bonaventure University in the state of New York beginning in 2022.

The Grade 11 student at Peninsula Shores District School has played for the Owen Sound North Stars and was selected to Team Ontario women’s field lacrosse teams twice.

“It’s very surreal to me. I’ve always dreamed about it, and now I can go and do it,” Chegahno said over the phone Tuesday.

She grew up playing hockey, but when a coach approached her to try lacrosse during the summer she quickly picked up the sport and hasn’t put it down since.

“It was something I didn’t see myself doing, but then I just … did it. It was at my first practice that I realized I may have something in this, just because I really enjoyed it,” she said.

The mid-fielder excelled quickly. Three years later she was selected as one of the best players in the province and asked to represent Ontario’s under-15 field lacrosse team at the 2018 national championship tournament.

“I’ve been grateful for the opportunity to play for Team Ontario twice. That’s allowed me to attend various camps and tournaments, and to get exposure to different coaches. (Coach) Lyndsay Brooks has really opened doors for me and helped me get my name out there,” Chegahno said.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put a pin in the local competitive lacrosse scene, but Chegahno has used the break to make highlight videos for coaches at American universities.

The N’Star who prides herself on her versatility and mind for the game adapted to the situation.

Chegahno is also planning to study health sciences while at university.

“This school, the coaches were very welcoming. I felt I would be able to strive there the most as a player, and as for the academics they have the program I wanted to go into so that helped me decide,” she said.

Chegahno had an eye toward the NCAA early on in her lacrosse career. In 2018, she was quoted in a Wiarton Echo story saying “I definitely want to get a scholarship out of it and go to school, it’d be great”.

Chegahno said she looked up to other North Stars who have gone down south the play while continuing their education.

“I always idolized the people who have gone away to school growing up,” she said.

Now, with a verbal commitment and a plan beyond high school, Chegahno said she will need to tap into her drive and dedication to excel at the next level. The same drive that got her on the Team Ontario roster just a few years after picking up a lacrosse stick for the first time.

“It definitely took a lot of dedication and effort to get there, but as soon as I made it I felt like I could go somewhere with the sport. That really helped my confidence,” Chegahno said.

The Bonnies play in the Atlantic 10 Conference. St. Bonaventure University is a private Franciscan university. It has 2,381 undergraduate and graduate students.