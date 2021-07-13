Burgoyne’s Josh Cassidy is to be host for a Canadian Paralympic Marathon Qualifier in Port Elgin this weekend ahead of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Cassidy and three other Paralympic hopefuls will take to the streets Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local Paralympian host for Games qualifier in Port Elgin this weekend Back to video

Cassidy will race alongside Alexandre Dupont of Quebec, Tristan Smyth of British Columbia and Ben Brown of Nova Scotia. The 42.2-km race will consist of 15-and-a-half 2.7-km loops of Gustavus Street, Bruce Street, Biener Drive, and Waterloo Street, all of which will be closed during the event.

Volunteers from the Port Elgin Rotary Club will help direct traffic during the race.

Cassidy said he’s already met the minimum Paralympic marathon standard for the Games, but he’s hoping to increase his world ranking in order to be selected to the Canadian team headed to Tokyo. He’s also hoping to compete in the 5,000-metre (where he’s currently ranked ninth in the world), the 1,500-metre and the 800-metre races.

“The biggest challenge we have in general is there are very few spots on the team this year,” Cassidy said.

He and the other athletes on the track and field team are vying for 15 spots, nine of which are men’s spots, Cassidy said. Typically, the Canadian team would bring twice the number of track and field athletes to a Paralympic Games.

“There are a lot more people who have qualified for the Games than there are spots on the team,” he said. “I’m currently not on the team, I’m sitting one spot out. In one of those events, I have to rank seventh or higher in order to go to Tokyo. So, that’s what I’m personally chasing.”

Add to that, several events were cancelled over the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic pressed pause on the sporting world, so there weren’t as many opportunities for the athletes to increase their rankings on the world stage.