Local real estate numbers break records again in December

Real estate records were broken again in December in Grey and Bruce counties as the number of homes sold and average prices reached new benchmarks for the month.

The Realtors Association of Grey Bruce Owen Sound released its December home sales numbers, which showed 203 homes sold – a 50 per cent increase year-over-year.

There were 3,379 homes sold over the course of 2020, which was an increase of 13.5 per cent over 2019.

The average selling price for homes in Grey and Bruce counties in December was a record $555,856.

The average selling price for homes in Grey-Bruce passed the $500,000 mark for the first time ever in September when it reached just over $502,000. It continued higher in October and November when the price reached just under $524,000 and 548,000 respectively, according to RAGBOS, which represents about 400 realtors with its member offices in Grey, Bruce and part of Wellington counties.