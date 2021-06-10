





Article content Trail runner Steve Kenny said he was feeling good on the eve of the longest, most intense run of his life. The 41-year-old Owen Sound resident is attempting to set a “fastest known time” record for running the 890-kilometre Bruce Trail, which he’s planning to complete from Queenston to Tobermory. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local runner attempting to break Bruce Trail fastest time record Back to video “I’m at a really good place right now where I’m not anxious about it. I know I’ve put the work in and made sure to do everything we can to be ready for this and that’s all you can do,” he said Thursday, before loading into a rented camper van bound for the Niagara Peninsula. “With something like this, there’s no guarantee. You can’t even come close to simulating something like this. I mean, we did a weekend where I did 215 kilometres just as a test and that’s still nothing compared to this. “So all we can do is prepare as much as we can and now I have to go out and try and see if we can do it. But I know we’ve put the work in, so whatever the results are, I don’t have any regrets.”

Article content The current Bruce Trail fastest known time record of nine days, 17 hours, two minutes and 25 seconds was set in September by Toronto’s John Harrison Pockler, who ran from Tobermory to Queenston. Kenny planned to start his run, aimed at raising awareness and support for Eat Local Grey Bruce, at the stone cairn at Queenston Heights Park at 4 a.m. Friday. He expects to arrive at the northern terminus late on June 19 or early on June 20. Kenny said it’s always been a part of his personality to go “all in” when he sets his mind to something. “The Bruce Trail was always in my mind as a thing I wanted to do,” he said. But just like the trail he’s running, Kenny’s journey to this point has been marked by ups and downs, twists and turns and bumps along the way. Kenny, who’s from Brockville but has lived in Owen Sound for 15 years, is relatively new to running. Several years ago, he decided to make some big changes in his life. Although he hadn’t been a daily smoker for about a decade, he gave it up for good and also stopped casual drinking. He started running in 2018 at age 38. His first challenge was to complete a 10-km run that fall, but he lasted only about a week into his training. “I realized I’m not in the same physical shape as I was when I was 18. I hadn’t done anything physical since then really,” he said. So he switched to a plant-based diet, began running-specific strengthening exercises and added yoga, meditation and biking to his routine. He said his partner Jade McMeekin, an Owen Sound massage therapist, provided advice and encouragement along the way.

Article content Kenny, who co-owns a musician management company, gave running another shot in February 2019, completing a six-km run. He finished a 21-km run – a half-marathon – two weeks later. Within a year, he had his first marathon, an ultra trail race and a 100-km run under his belt. And that’s when he set his sights squarely on the Bruce Trail. In September, Kenny set out to run the northern section, from Wiarton to Tobermory. He completed about 90 km of that 180-km route. During the run, he crossed paths with Pockler, who had just begun his Bruce Trail fastest known time attempt. Kenny recovered from his run and caught up with Pockler, who he ran with over the next five days. “Seeing him do it put into perspective what a run like that is all about. And I realized, I’ve got the tools I need – I mean, you have to put the work in – but the tools are there and I could go and do this soon. We actually started planning basically right then to do the run this year.” Not only has Kenny done a lot of running to prepare for his record attempt, but he’s created challenges that he expects to encounter along the route. Some weeks, he would sleep only a few hours a night before spending five hours on his bike trainer, then running for 20 km and doing a second run before bed. “It wasn’t so much about training when I’m at my best, it was trying to train when I’m not at my best,” he said. Other weeks, he would embark on a more typical training routine. Kenny said about a month ago, during the more intense training, he questioned if he could take on the Bruce Trail challenge.

Article content He had a rest week last week and has been training lightly this week heading into the run. “It’s one of those things, you have to trust your training plan and put the work in and trust that come the time you’re aiming to begin, that you’re going to be feeling good. And I am, so that’s worked out. But it’s definitely been an up and down to get here,” he said. Kenny will be running an average of 100 km a day. A two-person crew of McMeekin and friend Jen Smith will drive the camper van and meet Kenny at predetermined stops, roughly every 10 to 20 km. Kenny will have a cell phone in case of emergency and will be equipped with a satellite tracking device and a running vest packed with water, snacks, basic first aid supplies and headlamp. The biggest obstacle, he said, will be overcoming the mental challenge of the run. “It is a physical thing to go out and do this, but it 100 per cent becomes more of a mental game of convincing yourself that you can keep going.” Kenny is encouraging people to donate to Eat Local Grey Bruce, the not-for-profit, member-owned farm and consumer co-op. Funds raised will help the online farmers’ market with its Zero Waste initiatives. For more information about the run, to keep track of his progress or donate to Eat Local Grey Bruce, visit fearknowtrail.com.

