Lone plover chick at Sauble is full of surprises
This week’s discovery of a new wide-eyed piping plover chick at Sauble Beach was the latest high in a season of ups and downs for the species’ local admirers.
Caleb Johnstone, outreach co-ordinator for the local Plover Lovers, said group members were surprised to see the chick for the first time Sunday night, a day after its two siblings went missing and were likely killed by sharp-eyed juvenile gulls.
Lone plover chick at Sauble is full of surprises
He said the plover enthusiasts were ecstatic about spotting the new plover, which likely hatched a full day after its siblings emerged from their eggs.
“The people who were involved with it, I think we were all really happy to see all the chicks at first when they hatched. It’s kind of a reward for us too to see that everything that, as a team, we’re doing is helping them out. And it was equally devastating when those two chicks were taken,” he said Tuesday.
“We’re all super excited that we have a chick still. For so long we were unsure we’d even get a nest, so to have a chick surviving – at least two days so far and hopefully many, many more and eventually fledging – we’re all really, really excited about that.”
Johnstone said the lone Sauble chick has been roaming around – but hasn’t ventured outside of the fenced-off area around the nest just yet – and is always within sight of its parents.
It can often be seen snuggling up against one of the adults, named Nancy and Bo, for warmth or shade, as newly hatched chicks are unable to regulate their body temperatures.
“Now both of the parents, Nancy and Bo, are going to dedicate all their time to one chick. So it’s not a sure thing that we’ll get this little guy or girl to fledge, but cautiously optimistic is maybe a good word,” Johnstone said.
The plover nesting season got off to a rocky start this year at Sauble. Five of the endangered birds were spotted at the South Bruce Peninsula beach in April and May, but none of them stuck around long enough to find a mate. All of those birds were later found at other Ontario beaches.
Johnstone admits the Plover Lovers began giving up hope that a nesting pair would choose Sauble this year.
Then, on June 2, the 10-year-old plover Nancy landed at Sauble and linked up with first-year breeder Bo.
They started courting each other and before long, the pair created a nest near the Huron Feathers Presbyterian Centre.
Nancy laid her first egg June 7, which is almost a month later than when plovers typically begin laying eggs at Sauble.
She ended up laying three – a clutch of four is normal for a pair’s first nest – before starting the incubation period. Both the male and female plovers take turns incubating.
Johnstone said the Plover Lovers expected the chicks to hatch as early as July 5, but, in true Nancy and Bo fashion, they had to wait a bit longer.
“Pretty well everything that this pair has done has been behind,” he said.
The first chick hatched around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, while the second was first spotted at about 3 p.m.
“They started to be a little bit mobile and exploring around, which was good to see,” he said.
“But later Saturday, we noticed the chicks were no longer visible. That’s concerning since gulls are a predator of the young chicks and there are, depending on the day, 30 to 100 gulls sitting in their perimetre just because of how busy the beach has been this year.”
Those two chicks haven’t been seen since.
“Unfortunately, we’re certain that we lost those first two chicks to juvenile gulls.”
Johnstone is encouraging visitors to Sauble Beach to give the chick and its parents space, not block their path to the water’s edge and not feed gulls anywhere near the perimeter fencing.