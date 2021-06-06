Mallory Beach resident gets surprise birthday flypast from Harvard

Kay said his time with the RCAF was a very memorable and special time.

Following training he joined the RCAF reserve for about a decade where he was a flight lieutenant. After serving with the RCAF he returned to work for the Calgary Herald in the city where he was born and raised. He went on to a financial career in investment dealing before retiring about 15 years ago.

Kay was 18 and just out of high school when he joined th Royal Canadian Air Force. He took his pilot training in Harvards and T-33s.

“It was very emotional of course,” Kay said on his deck overlooking the water after the flypast. “I am very touched that my family would do this.”

An old friend did come by, but the Royal Canadian Air Force veteran was surprised when it was a flypast visit from a Harvard Mk. IV, the same aircraft he trained in as a teenager.

For his 85 th birthday Bob Kay was told that a friend would be stopping by his Mallory Beach home.

“It was probably the best maturing experience you could ever have,” Kay said. “When you came out of high school, what were you like? Invincible. Well, this gave you a chance to really think you were invincible but learn how to be careful.”

The RCAF also gave him discipline, fraternity and fellowship.

“It was a great experience,” said Kay. “I wish more young people would join up in the service for a bit of time.”

Kay, whose father was also in the air force, said he had no idea the Harvard would be making an appearance for his birthday until it happened. Kay was under the impression that a neighbour was coming by to wish him happy birthday. His wife Lorna, who Kay celebrates his 63rd anniversary with later this month, was even able to keep it from him.

The Harvard flew in from the south and made four passes out front of the Kay residence. It gave a smoke show and tipped its wings as Kay sat on his porch overlooking the water and watched, a huge smile on his face.

“That is an original,” Kay said of his surprise visit from the Harvard.

Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

The military holds a special place in the family’s hearts. Lorna was herself a sub lieutenant in the Canadian Forces Naval Reserve, while Kay’s father was also in the air force. The RCAF flag was proudly displayed and flapping in the wind on the flag pole in front of their home on Saturday.

“The three of us would do a lot of things in the military together,” Kay said.

Kay’s daughter, Janet Atkinson said they wanted to do something special for her dad, who was very proud of his time in the RCAF. She has neighbours in the RCAF who are also members of the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association, a non-profit charitable organization founded with the aim of acquiring, preserving, restoring, maintaining, displaying and demonstrating the Harvard and other training aircraft.

So Atkinson sent out a message on Facebook asking if anyone could help her. She was contacted by Sandra Sparkes who arranged the flypast.

“She contacted whoever was in charge of the club and was ecstatic when he said yes,” Atkinson said.

Later on Saturday, Kay planned to have a large Zoom meeting with family in the U.S., and Mississauga. The flypast was sure to be a topic of discussion.

“I am being well treated,” he said with a smile.