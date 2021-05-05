





Man admits attempted murder in Grey Highlands, awaits sentence

Article content A Brampton man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the Ontario Court of Justice to attempted murder for his part in an effort to kill a co-worker and dispose of his body more than two years ago. Punit Gandhi, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted murder Dec. 5, 2018 in Grey Highlands and admitted the facts presented by assistant Crown attorney Glenn Brotherston, in a court hearing held by teleconference due to the pandemic. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man admits attempted murder in Grey Highlands, awaits sentence Back to video Sentencing submissions were adjourned to Aug. 20, to allow time for Gandhi’s lawyer to gather information. Gandhi remains in custody. Court staff confirmed co-accused Isaiah Morris, who was 22 and of Southgate when he pleaded guilty Dec. 20, 2019 to attempted murder in this incident, received a six-year prison sentence. Gandhi sat in a booth at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene while Brotherston read the facts in court presided by Justice Kevin Sherwood. The proceedings were translated for Gandhi by a Gujarati-language interpreter.

Article content Gandhi and the victim worked the nightshift at a warehouse in Brampton and sometimes he would give Gandhi a ride home in his car. He agreed to give Gandhi and Morris a ride to work on Dec. 5. He’d never met Morris before. He picked them up at a Tim Hortons on Dixie Road in Brampton. Morris sat in the back, with Gandhi in the front passenger seat. Morris asked for the Honda Accord to pull over to have a smoke before getting to the warehouse. In a parking lot, Gandhi restrained the driver while Morris stabbed the man nine times, Brotherston recounted. The victim turned over his wallet and personal identification numbers to his attackers. “Morris and Gandhi then dragged (the victim) into the backseat of the Honda,” Brotherston said. The man seemed unresponsive. Morris held a knife to him and Gandhi drove north. The victim acted unresponsive out of fear, the Crown said. Gandhi stopped in Orangeville and used the victim’s bank card to withdraw $30 from a TD bank machine, then tried again at another bank nearby. In Shelburne Gandhi bought a lighter and gas can at a gas station and filled the can with gas. He put these items in the trunk and continued driving north. Just before midnight Gandhi pulled over at an isolated location on Grey Road 120 in Grey Highlands. The victim remained unresponsive. Gandhi and Morris dragged him out of the backseat and rolled him into a snow-filled ditch. The victim remained unresponsive as Morris retrieved a gas can and drenched the victim with gasoline as Gandhi kept watch from the road. When Morris returned to the car to fetch the lighter, the victim ran for his life, with Morris and Gandhi in pursuit.

Article content He ran across a field and through bush to a rural farmhouse, where he got help. Someone there called 911 and police responded quickly, Brotherston said. They found Gandhi hiding near the farmhouse. A police dog found Morris. The victim was treated at Markdale hospital where eight stab wounds to his back and one stab wound to his bicep were stitched up. Video surveillance recordings confirmed Morris was at the Tim’s store in Brampton and Gandhi was at the location of the stabbing, at the banks in Orangeville and the gas station in Shelburne. Gandhi had the victim’s car keys on him when arrested. Both attackers were charged with attempted murder. Other charges were withdrawn. Brotherston called their participation a “joint enterprise.” Gandhi came from India to Canada as a sponsored independent with a work permit. Justice Sherwood asked him during a pre-plea inquiry whether he understood there might be immigration implications to a guilty plea. Gandhi said he understood. He was set to plead guilty on another occasion too, but was granted a last-minute delay when he expressed concerns that a Canadian passport he’d been waiting for wouldn’t be issued if he pleaded guilty. The judge granted the adjournment, saying he couldn’t force someone to plead guilty.

