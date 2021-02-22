Article content

A 21-year-old man faces several charges after a loaded prohibited firearm was found at a residence in Owen Sound on Sunday.

Owen Sound police commenced an investigation into an incident where the found that the man had threatened a female and destroyed some of her property, they said in a news release.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man arrested, firearm seized in Owen Sound Back to video

When police arrived at the residence they noticed a firearm in plain sight. It was found to be loaded and was also sawed off, which made it prohibited, the released said.

The man was arrested without incident and charged with uttering threats, domestic mischief and five charges relating to the possession of the firearm.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Monday.