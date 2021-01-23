Article content

A 36-year-old Saugeen Shores man is facing several charges after police say he resisted arrest, kicked an officer and threatened to kill another.

Saugeen Shores police were called to Cemetery Road just before 5 p.m. Friday after a citizen reported a suspected impaired driver in a truck in a ditch.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man charged after injuring officer, threatening to kill another Back to video

The male driver was still seated in the truck when officers arrived and then attempted to drive out of the deep snow while ignoring an officer’s demands to stop, Saugeen Shores Police Service Sgt. Andy Evans said in a police statement.

“Officers were able to speak with the male who was observed to be clearly intoxicated by alcohol and convinced him to stop trying to flee. The male eventually exited the vehicle under his own power,” Evans said.

After arresting the man, he immediately began resisting and threatened to harm one of the officers. He kicked the officer during the arrest, causing a minor injury.

After he was in the police cruiser, he threatened to kill another officer.

The man has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol, assaulting with intent to resist arrest, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and uttering threats to cause death.