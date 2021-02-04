Man charged after SUV drives into house

Article content

A 28-year-old man has been charged after an SUV struck two vehicles and a parked snowmobile before colliding with a house in Teeswater.

A photo of the collision, supplied by the South Bruce OPP, shows a black Chevrolet Equinox wedged about halfway inside of the home.

The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Monday.

The South Bruce OPP, Teeswater fire department and Bruce County paramedics responded.

The driver was arrested after officers noticed signs of impairment, an OPP news release said.

He has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and disobeying a stop sign.