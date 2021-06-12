Man charged with assault after spitting blood in officer's face: police

Article content

Police say a suspect in a break-and-enter in Owen Sound is also facing assault charges after spitting blood onto an officer’s face during his arrest.

The Owen Sound Police Service was contacted Friday after the owners of a westside house returned home at about 7 p.m. to find their residence had been forcibly entered. The person responsible was still in their basement, acting Sgt. Bill Ringel said in a police news release.

As the homeowner called police, a man left the home. He was found by officers a short time later in the same neighbourhood.

After a short scuffle, the man was arrested but not before spitting blood onto an officer’s face, Ringel said.

A 27-year-old Owen Sound man has been charged with break and enter, mischief, assaulting a police officer and assault with the intent to resist arrest.