Man charged with murder after remains found near Mount Forest in 2019

Scott Dunn
Aug 19, 2021  •  22 minutes ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Monica Chisar
Monica Chisar Photo by Hamilton Police Service photo

Police charged a 40-year-old man of no fixed address with second-degree murder in the death of a Hamilton woman whose remains were discovered on Christmas Eve 2019 in a swampy area northeast of Mount Forest.

Ahmet Nikci is being held in custody and is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Hamilton, charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body.

On Dec. 24, 2019, the remains of Monica Chisar were found in the area of Southgate Road 10, east of Highway 6 in the Township of Southgate. She was last seen in Hamilton on July 11, 2018 and was reported missing by her family in September 2018.

Police in a news release thanked the public and the media for their assistance in what police said is an ongoing investigation.

The OPP is directing the investigation, with the assistance of Hamilton Police Service, an OPP news release said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure web tip at www.cstip.ca

