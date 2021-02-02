Man committed to trial after Wiarton boat fatality

Scott Dunn
Feb 02, 2021
A South Bruce Peninsula man charged in the death of another man after a boat sank in Colpoys Bay in 2019 was committed Monday to trial in the Superior Court of Justice.

Christopher Solomon, 40, appeared by audio link into a courtroom videoconference before Justice Julia Morneau, who committed him to trial after a preliminary hearing in January.

Publication of details of that hearing or Morneau’s reasons for committing him to trial are part of a non-publication order. Solomon’s first Superior Court appearance will be Feb. 10.

Solomon is charged with impaired operation of a vessel causing death to Tyson John Sinclair Denning, 26, of East Garafraxa Township, west of Orangeville, who died after a boat sank on Colpoys Bay on the night of June 7, 2019 in South Bruce Peninsula.

Solomon was also committed to trial on the charge of by criminal negligence he operated a vessel that was unfit or unsafe and caused the death of Tyson Denning on June 7, 2019 in South Bruce Peninsula.

Grey Bruce OPP said in a news release at the time of the fatality that officers were called to Colpoys Bay just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7, after people reported hearing calls for help coming from on the water. Police learned a 16-foot vessel had sunk and four men were in the water.

Three of the men were rescued and a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were taken to hospital by ambulance for cold water exposure, the release said. Police said the men were believed to be in the water for about half an hour, about a kilometre from Wiarton.

Denning was found deceased in about 20 feet of water just after 2 a.m. on June 8 and his body was recovered that afternoon.