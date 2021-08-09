Man facing careless driving, drug charges after SUV crashes into store

Denis Langlois
Aug 09, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Owen Sound Police Service vehicle on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Owen Sound, Ont. Rob Gowan/The Owen Sound Sun Times/Postmedia Network
Owen Sound Police Service vehicle on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Owen Sound, Ont. Rob Gowan/The Owen Sound Sun Times/Postmedia Network

A 61-year-old Owen Sound man is facing careless driving and drug trafficking-related charges after an SUV crashed into a downtown storefront Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle had been travelling southbound on 2nd Avenue East when the driver lost control and hit the store at the 10th Street East intersection at about 3:10 p.m., according to an Owen Sound Police Service news release.

Both the SUV and building sustained significant damage. The driver was treated by paramedics on the scene, but declined further treatment.

Police found and seized multiple individual bags of what is believed to be cocaine during their investigation.

Officers charged the SUV driver with careless driving and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Owen Sound

This Week in Flyers