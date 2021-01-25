Man falls through greenhouse roof in Hanover

Article content

A man fell through the glass roof of a greenhouse at the former John Diefenbaker Secondary School in Hanover and fractured his shoulder while police tried to talk him down, a police news release said Monday.

Police were alerted about the 33-year-old man from West Grey, who was reported to be in a mental-health crisis when he left Hanover & District Hospital Sunday at 4:09 p.m. He was still in the hospital’s care and wasn’t dressed for the weather when he left.

Hanover and West Grey officers located him minutes after receiving the report but he fled and they found him on the greenhouse roof soon after, Police Chief Chris Knoll said in an interview. “And as they were trying to convince him to come down, he fell through,” Knoll said.

The 12- to 15-foot drop to the floor resulted in a hairline fracture to his shoulder and minor cuts to his hands, Knoll said. Cold and sore from the fall, he co-operated with the officers, who turned him over to Grey County paramedics, who took him back to the hospital. He was still there Monday afternoon, Knoll said.

Knoll said the provincial Special Investigations Unit was called but later that independent investigation unit confirmed by email it did not invoke its mandate to look into this incident because it fell outside of its jurisdiction.

Police found no charges were warranted, the release said.