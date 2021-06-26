Man now charged three times for not isolating, two others fined

City cops charged the same 26-year-old Owen Sound man three times in the past seven days for failing to isolate despite testing positive for COVID-19.

According to an Owen Sound Police Service news release, the man was found downtown Owen Sound for non-essential reasons, outside of his residence, and received another $880 fine under the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

Police charged a 26-year-old Owen Sound man on June 24 after receiving information he had repeatedly and blatantly disregarded his order to isolate, it said in an earlier news release.

Two others were recently charged for failing to isolate in Owen Sound, police said. A 38-year-old female and 28-year-old male were handed $880 fines Friday evening after they were “found as well to have total disregard for the order and the potential harm to others”.

Both tested positive for COVID-19, the release said.

On April 16, Grey-Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra issued a class order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act. The order, issued April 16, puts those who test positive for COVID-19, have symptoms associated with COVID-19, are waiting for COVID-19 test results or have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case of COVID-19 on notice that they are obligated to follow the order and isolate.