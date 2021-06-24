





Article content Steve Kenny endured some of the worst pain of his life during his just-completed 900-kilometre run up the length of the Bruce Trail. It was days of rising at 4 a.m. after four hours of sleep, limping along with what frequently was incapacitating pain, then running some more, as if his body were drawing on some secret store of strength. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man recounts the agony and glory of his Bruce Trail trek Back to video The 41-year-old Owen Sound man completed this personal challenge Wednesday in 12 days, 13 hours and 16 minutes. How does he feel now that he’s done it? “I think I still need some time to reflect on it,” he said from his Owen Sound home Thursday, where he takes the stairs gingerly now. “Like I feel great. It is an amazing feeling. It was really great to finish yesterday.” It wasn’t close to the record he was aiming for — nine days, 17 hours, two minutes and 25 seconds — set in September by Toronto’s John Harrison Pockler, who ran, from Tobermory to Queenston. During Kenny’s run, Pockler called him to offer encouragement.

Article content But as Kenny went along, it became less about the record or even finishing at all, he said. It was about taking in the moment and feeling the support of people, often members of the ultra-running community. For two-thirds of the trip, someone joined him on the trail. “Every day was a new, amazing experience.” He set the goal of beating the best known time to traverse the Bruce Trail because it was so far beyond imagining, he said. All he could do was prepare as best he could, then try. “I needed a challenge in my life. Bigger than I thought I could do.” He covered about 100 kilometres per day, supported by his partner, Jade McMeekin, an Owen Sound massage therapist, and friend Jen Smith. They rented a camper van and had a car and each day arranged logistics based on Kenny’s progress. When the van had to be returned Monday and Kenny wasn’t finished the run, a couple answered their plea, returned the van for them, provided their own trailer, and moved it each day for them for the remaining couple of days. In the middle days of the journey, Kenny’s body started objecting to demands he placed on it. His knees and feet screamed the loudest. “In those moments, I could barely walk,” he said. “And then you’re on a trail where you have to go down, like, hills and stuff. It was some of the worst pain I’ve ever felt,” Kenny said. “I was never injured; I didn’t pull muscles, I didn’t break bones, I didn’t damage anything. It’s just the toll that you take over the days adds up to just this pain that your body’s just screaming at you to stop.”

Article content And yet, later on during those days, he ran some of his fastest times, then the pain would return. “There were points where it just felt like there were lightning bolts coming out my feet, every step I took.” “There were those moments when I was just in excruciating pain. But there was someone with me. Someone there saying you can do this. And those were amazing people, a lot of them in the ultra community who understand.” The experience travelling on the southern end of the Bruce Trail along the Niagara Escarpment was so different than farther north. “You end up through and around Hamilton. And you cross under the 401 and then you cross over these other major highways as you travel north. And then you start getting into Dufferin and the Blue Mountains and Beaver Valley, which is just beautiful. “And then I had this great experience of running around Owen Sound, the trail sort of snakes around Owen Sound, which was really uplifting for me.” The running community came out to support him there too. As he made his way farther north, the trail hugged the shore of the bay and the escarpment. He had the luxury of unobstructed views of the trail far into the distance. Reaching those points and gazing back to where he’d been was immensely satisfying, he said. He plans to do more adventure running but nothing on the scale of this trip for a few years, Kenny said. And he will talk about the journey and promote the Eat Local Grey-Bruce local food initiative, which he asked people to donate to. For a link to Instagram photos of his trip, visit his website, fearknowtrail.com

