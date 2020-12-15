Man who failed to stop after emergency lights activated charged

Article content

A driver who failed to stop for police is facing charges after police were dispatched to a report of an erratic driver on Highway 6 in Georgian Bluffs Monday.

Grey Bruce OPP Const. Adam Belanger said a red vehicle was witnessed driving above and below 80 kilometres per hour south of Shallow Lake.

“OPP officers attempted to stop the vehicle, activating their emergency lights and the driver of the vehicle failed to stop for police,” a police news release said.

The driving continued for less than one hour, Belanger said, before police stopped the car at 2:55 p.m. on Boat Lake Road and arrested the 38-year-old Arran-Elderslie driver. He was charged with flight from police and dangerous driving, both Criminal Code offences.

He was released on an undertaking and given a Feb. 4 court date in Owen Sound.