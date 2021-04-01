





Share this Story: Manslaughter charges dropped against Collingwood man

Manslaughter charges dropped against Collingwood man

Article content Charges against Cameron Gardiner have been withdrawn in a case that began after two men who invaded his Collingwood home in early 2019 were shot dead. Initially Gardiner was charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of Dean Copkov and Donovan Bass on Jan. 22, 2019. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Manslaughter charges dropped against Collingwood man Back to video In November a judge committed him to stand trial on reduced charges of manslaughter. On Tuesday the Crown withdrew those charges during a virtual Superior Court of Justice hearing in Barrie. Gardiner, who was 57 when charged, spent six months in pretrial custody before winning his bail release after a contested hearing. He’s been out while under strict bail conditions since July 2019. He still lives in the Collingwood area, his lawyer said. Defence lawyer Robb MacDonald said in an interview that police had a job to do but it took a toll on his client. “Cam’s had to live in an environment where people are scared of him. They cross the street when they see him because for two years, 2 1/2 years, everyone’s thought of him as a double murderer.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content With the charges withdrawn, details contained in Ontario Court Justice Stacey Nichols’s preliminary hearing decision to order him to stand trial on the lesser charges may be reported. Evidence heard at such a hearing is not tested to the same degree as it would be at trial. After midnight Jan. 22, 2019, three men forced their way into the living room through a back door of Gardiner’s Collingwood townhouse. One wore a clown mask, another a balaclava and a third a toque and scarf pulled up to his eyes, according to the justice’s summary of evidence presented at the hearing. Gardiner and a woman on the couch were tied at the wrists and ankles with zip ties and a dog was zip-tied to Gardiner. One intruder was carrying a gun. The intruders ran around the house and surveillance video showed them tearing apart the top bedroom used by Gardiner’s son, who was known to sell marijuana, according to the justice’s decision. The son was alerted to the invasion via a live link with the surveillance camera and his cellphone. He arrived at the home and began to struggle with an intruder outside the back door. At the same time, Gardiner broke free of his loose zip ties. Bass, in the clown mask, was surprised by the son’s appearance and according to Gardiner, the gun was dropped and he took the opportunity to grab it. One of the intruders who had been upstairs wrestled for the gun. “The gun discharged and struck the intruder who was outside the door. They continued to wrestle for the gun and it was racked again in the process. During this struggle, the second intruder was shot and then staggered outside,” the justice said in her decision.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Both men died as a result of gunshot wounds to the chest area. Their bodies were found outside. The woman who was on the couch told police at the time “they were coming at Cam” and his son. Gardiner got the gun from the clown-masked man, they struggled outside, then she heard a shot, the woman said. A third man who entered Gardiner’s home jumped out a second-storey window and fled. The Crown argued at the preliminary hearing that Gardiner’s intent was to murder. The shots were precise, Gardiner hid the gun in the freezer and initially lied to police about it. According to the Crown, that meant he knew the shootings weren’t necessary and was covering that up. He also lied about his son being present, the Crown argued. Gardiner’s lawyers argued there was no evidence he racked and pointed the gun, nor of intent to murder, given it was clearly a case of either self-defence or accident. Nichols did not commit Gardiner on murder charges but instead found some evidence to support a trial on manslaughter charges. “This is a difficult case. The evidence is largely circumstantial and somewhat murky.” No witness testified to clearly seeing either of the two gunshots and there was some evidence Gardiner had the gun in his hands after shots were heard, the judge said. She noted preliminary inquiry judges generally don’t weigh evidence and so she left that up to the trial judge To judge the reasonableness of Gardiner’s actions required a more extensive weighing of evidence than she was permitted, she said. Similar weighing would also be needed to assess any possible defence of self-defence or accident, she said.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound