Massive fire closes highway, destroys barn, vehicles and workshop east of Meaford

A workshop, barn and several vehicles went up in flames Monday night in a massive fire near Christie Beach, east of Meaford.

Close to 50 firefighters from both the Meaford and The Blue Mountains fire departments battled the blaze throughout the night, enduring a driving wind and frigid -15 C cold.

No injuries have been reported, and a house on the property at the corner of Highway 26 and Christie Beach Road is mostly unaffected, officials said.

Meaford Fire responded to the 911 call at 6:14 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 6:22 p.m. to a workshop and barn on fire. Smoke could be seen from the highway.

Meaford Fire Chief Courtney Allen said he decided to close Highway 26 for the safety of the emergency crews at the scene. The emergency vehicles and first responders were operating on the highway because of the position of the fire. Water from the firefight formed ice on the roadway, which salt trucks cleared up before the highway reopened early Tuesday morning.