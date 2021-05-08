McGuire writes about motherhood, trip to Europe as an empty-nester
After graduating from high school in the early ’90s, Owen Sound’s Jen McGuire worked as a nanny for a year in Switzerland.
“I really loved it,” the freelance writer and author said Saturday.
“I just really liked being over there and felt like myself there in a way that you’re not defined by all the people who already know you.”
Not long after her time in Europe and return to Canada, McGuire began the roller-coaster ride that is motherhood.
But she said her time overseas never left her mind and she dreamed about returning to Europe someday.
It’s a dream that endured for more than 25 years, as McGuire raised four sons – Callum, Benjamin, Jack and Nathan – as a single parent and experienced all the ups and downs and twists and turns that came along with it.
“It never really left me. I just thought: someday I’m going to go back,” she said.
At first, the dream was about returning for a little adventure in Europe. But the purpose of the trip began changing as her sons got older and began – one by one – moving out to begin their adult lives.
“I started realizing that I’m going to be lost without them. Like, lost in a way I don’t think a lot of parents realize is going to happen. You don’t know how much of your life is dedicated to them – they’re in every corner, they’re everywhere in good ways and bad ways. But they’re your life,” she said.
And then one day, that roller-coaster ride of motherhood comes to an end and the nest is empty.
“So the whole Europe thing became about figuring out whether I could be by myself and have a personality of my own,” she said.
McGuire, who’s had a long-running column in The Sun Times, has written a book about motherhood, her experience raising four sons as a single parent and accomplishing her dream of returning to Europe.
Nest: Letting Go From Italy, France and Ireland, published by Iguana Books, launched Saturday.
It’s available online, by ordering a copy through local bookstores or by contacting McGuire directly.
The book goes back and forth in time, with stories about raising her sons from age 21 until her youngest, Nathan, left home in 2018 when McGuire was 46.
McGuire spent much of that time in the Owen Sound area where she returned as a single mom at age 30 when her sons were nine, seven, three and two years old.
Nest also documents her four-month trip to Europe, which she began on Jan. 3, 2019.
“I would say, it was nothing like I expected and exactly like I expected, in equal measure,” she said of the trip.
McGuire spent two months in Italy, followed by a month in both France and Ireland.
Her sons, along with one of their girlfriends, travelled from Canada to Europe to share in the final two weeks of McGuire’s trip abroad. They stayed those weeks in both Rome and Paris.
McGuire said Nest is about being a mother, being a woman and even contains a love story.
It’s funny and lighthearted, but also honest and touching.
Memories of raising her kids are juxtaposed with her adventures in Europe, where she rented apartments and continued to work remotely as a writer.
McGuire said her prime audience for the book is likely anyone who will soon become or is an empty-nester.
But it’s also a good read for single parents and those interested in travelling abroad.
“It’s very parent-heavy, to be fair. I think that’s probably going to be my main audience,” she said.
McGuire held a Zoom book launch Saturday, rather than an in-person event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said she plans to do some curbside pick-up days for those interested in buying the book locally.
Anyone interested in a copy can email McGuire at jenmcguire72@gmail.com.