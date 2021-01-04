McKelvie remembered for love of community, Owen Sound Attack

Article content

An ardent supporter of the Owen Sound Attack who donated to many initiatives and organizations over the years, including the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation, has died.

Georgina McKelvie died Saturday of acute leukemia at the Chapman House hospice. She was 82.

A funeral service is planned for Tuesday at 11 a.m., but attendance will be limited to only 10 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The service will be live-streamed on the Brian E. Wood Funeral Home website.

Ray McKelvie, who was married to Mrs. McKelvie for 62 years, said his late wife loved the Owen Sound community and was involved in many initiatives and activities over the years.

“Owen Sound is a great place; it really is. And I think we both realized that and she would tell everybody how great Owen Sound was,” he said Monday in an interview.

The couple was involved in hockey for decades, starting with minor sports, then the Owen Sound Greys Junior B team when Ray McKelvie was president and general manager and then the Owen Sound Platers and Attack.