McKelvie remembered for love of community, Owen Sound Attack

Denis Langlois
Jan 04, 2021  •   •  3 minute read
Georgina McKelvie. SUPPLIED
An ardent supporter of the Owen Sound Attack who donated to many initiatives and organizations over the years, including the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation, has died.

Georgina McKelvie died Saturday of acute leukemia at the Chapman House hospice. She was 82.

A funeral service is planned for Tuesday at 11 a.m., but attendance will be limited to only 10 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The service will be live-streamed on the Brian E. Wood Funeral Home website.

Ray McKelvie, who was married to Mrs. McKelvie for 62 years, said his late wife loved the Owen Sound community and was involved in many initiatives and activities over the years.

“Owen Sound is a great place; it really is. And I think we both realized that and she would tell everybody how great Owen Sound was,” he said Monday in an interview.

The couple was involved in hockey for decades, starting with minor sports, then the Owen Sound Greys Junior B team when Ray McKelvie was president and general manager and then the Owen Sound Platers and Attack.

“She used to bail me out billeting players and same when we became involved with the Platers; she still billeted for two or three years,” Ray McKelvie said.

Born in the former Proton Township in southern Grey County, Mrs. McKelvie was the 11th of 12 children of George and Hazel Duncan. She was raised in Dundalk, which is where she met Ray McKelvie, who also lived in the town.

The couple married in 1958 and decided to call Owen Sound home.

They had two children – Scott, born in 1960, and Susan, born in ’61.

A post on the Owen Sound Attack’s website notes Mrs. McKelvie’s involvement with the franchise dates back to the first days of negotiations that brought the Guelph Platers to Owen Sound.

She and Ray, now the Attack’s director of business operations, were largely responsible for the early growth of Major Junior A hockey in Owen Sound, it says.

She was a constant source of support and wisdom for the Attack ownership group and was at Ray’s side most game nights as he managed his staff.

“Georgina was a large part of the foundation upon which the franchise is built and her smile, her sense of humour and bright mind will be greatly missed,” the post says.

Ray said he doesn’t think his wife ever missed a home game of the Attack. He recalled that she was delighted in 2011 when the team won the OHL championship for the first time in franchise history.

“That was a big event in our lives,” he said.

The McKelvies donated money to the Residential Hospice of Grey-Bruce, the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre build and other fundraisers. Mrs. McKelvie was a member of the Grey Granite Curling Club and the Duplicate Bridge Club.

In October, she donated $80,000 to the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation to help emergency room physicians and staff maintain their emergency medicine skills.

A news release from the foundation at the time said she wrote the cheque for the donation from her palliative care bed at the Owen Sound hospital.

The money was used to buy a portable, computerized, medical simulation manikin that can simulate critical care scenarios, allowing physicians and staff across the Grey-Bruce region to enhance current skills and develop new ones in a controlled environment.

The news release noted Mrs. McKelvie was a breast cancer survivor for the past 16 years. She said she had received great care over the years at the Owen Sound hospital.

Ray McKelvie said his wife was diagnosed with leukemia about three years ago. It became acute in June and she was later moved to Chapman House, where she was for 10 weeks until her death.

Along with Ray and the couple’s children, Mrs. McKelvie is survived by five grandchildren and a new great-grandson.

Her funeral is set for 11 a.m. People can watch it live by going to woodfuneralhome.ca and selecting the live streaming menu option at the top right corner of the website.

The family is planning to hold a celebration of life when it is safe to do so.