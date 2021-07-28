Meaford, community group partner to divert Styrofoam from landfill

Meaford is teaming up with a community group to launch by October a pilot project to divert bulky, non-biodegradable Styrofoam packaging from landfill.

Council voted this week to proceed with the one-year residential expanded polystyrene recycling trial, delivered by Transition Meaford, and direct staff to report back before the term ends on whether the program should become permanent.

“We’re very much appreciative of the volunteer effort that is going into this,” Mayor Barb Clumpus said Wednesday.

“It’s all about environmental sustainability. It’s about waste management and the number of Styrofoam plastics that are not being recycled and are going in the landfill spaces. It’s astounding.”

Once the program is up and running, residents will be able to drop off their Styrofoam packaging at 87 Stewart St. on the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.

The municipality has agreed to cover the $4,880 annual cost of the pilot and purchase a storage bin and bags for the drop-off site. Transition Meaford volunteers will staff the drop-off location.

Meaford residents are currently allowed to dispose of white expanded polystyrene on their garbage days. Styrofoam stuffed into clear plastic bags are picked up without a bag tag, but they do count towards the resident’s three-bag biweekly trash limit. The petroleum-based products then make their way to a landfill near Sarnia with the rest of Meaford’s residential trash.

Tori Perejmybida, Meaford’s director of infrastructure services, said in a staff report that polystyrene does not break down in landfill and has been found to pollute streams, rivers and lakes and impact people’s health, the environment and economy.