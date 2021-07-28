Meaford, community group partner to divert Styrofoam from landfill
Article content
Meaford is teaming up with a community group to launch by October a pilot project to divert bulky, non-biodegradable Styrofoam packaging from landfill.
Advertisement
Article content
Council voted this week to proceed with the one-year residential expanded polystyrene recycling trial, delivered by Transition Meaford, and direct staff to report back before the term ends on whether the program should become permanent.
Meaford, community group partner to divert Styrofoam from landfill Back to video
“We’re very much appreciative of the volunteer effort that is going into this,” Mayor Barb Clumpus said Wednesday.
“It’s all about environmental sustainability. It’s about waste management and the number of Styrofoam plastics that are not being recycled and are going in the landfill spaces. It’s astounding.”
Once the program is up and running, residents will be able to drop off their Styrofoam packaging at 87 Stewart St. on the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.
The municipality has agreed to cover the $4,880 annual cost of the pilot and purchase a storage bin and bags for the drop-off site. Transition Meaford volunteers will staff the drop-off location.
Meaford residents are currently allowed to dispose of white expanded polystyrene on their garbage days. Styrofoam stuffed into clear plastic bags are picked up without a bag tag, but they do count towards the resident’s three-bag biweekly trash limit. The petroleum-based products then make their way to a landfill near Sarnia with the rest of Meaford’s residential trash.
Tori Perejmybida, Meaford’s director of infrastructure services, said in a staff report that polystyrene does not break down in landfill and has been found to pollute streams, rivers and lakes and impact people’s health, the environment and economy.
Advertisement
Article content
Transition Meaford, a community action group aimed at building community sustainability, approached the municipality about the possibility of creating a program to recycle the post-consumer packaging through St. Thomas-based Second Wind Recycling.
The company has a mobile service that compacts the packaging material and reduces its volume by 50 times at the collection site. The “densified” material is then delivered and used to create a variety of new, durable products – from picture frames and coat hangers to synthetic lumber, park benches and surfboards.
The Blue Mountains council voted in June to approve a depot-based Styrofoam collection and recycling program for 2021, also through Second Wind Recycling. Eight other local municipalities – Hanover, Brockton, South Bruce, Arran-Elderslie, Kincardine, Saugeen Shores, Northern Bruce Peninsula and Huron-Kinloss – are also collecting and sending expanded polystyrene to Second Wind.
At Monday’s council meeting, Meaford agreed to fund the $1,220 cost of the program for 2021 from its waste management reserve, with the remaining annual cost to be included in the 2022 operating budget. It will also spend up to $6,000 for a 20-foot storage container and up to $300 for clear bags to store the Styrofoam.
Transition Meaford volunteers will be at the drop-off facility when it’s open to the public and when Second Wind compacts and collects the polystyrene.
Only clean, dry expanded polystyrene foam packaging will be accepted. Other products like Styrofoam cups, food containers and packaging peanuts will not.
Advertisement
Article content
The municipality and Transition Meaford are planning to work together to determine if there are opportunities to further develop the program, including through partnerships with other volunteer groups or schools as well as sponsorship opportunities with local companies, Perejmybida’s report says.
Meaford officials will also discuss whether or not industrial, commercial and institutional expanded polystyrene could be incorporated into the program, she said.
The staff report says residents will not be able to have their Styrofoam packaging picked up without bag tags during the pilot program.