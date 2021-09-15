This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Meaford council decides to remain in ITFD partnership

Meaford council decides to remain in ITFD partnership

Article content Meaford is planning to remain in a partnership with Georgian Bluffs that will see the Inter Township Fire Department continue to provide fire suppression in the western part of the municipality.

Article content Meaford council passed a motion Monday during a committee of the whole meeting expressing support for the current ownership structure of the ITFD and directed staff to bring forward an updated ownership agreement as soon as possible. The motion passed 7-0 in a recorded vote and will come before council on Monday for a final vote. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Meaford council decides to remain in ITFD partnership Back to video “I do not wish to sell any of the assets. I do not wish to give up that working relationship. I wish to continue,” said Coun. Tony Bell, who put forward the motion. “For this afternoon, I think that the biggest thing we need to accomplish is that we don’t want to sell our ownership in a jewel that we do have out there in the ITFD.” The motion was an amendment to a motion presented to council last fall that called for the municipality to sell its stake in the ITFD partnership and enter into a fire suppression agreement with Georgian Bluffs for the former Sydenham Township. In November, Meaford council deferred making a decision on the proposal to dissolve the partnership. Councillors talked at that time about needing more information about the proposal and wanting to give residents of the former Sydenham Township more time to learn about the plan. Under the former plan the partnership for the department, which is 75 per cent owned by Georgian Bluffs and 25 per cent owned by Meaford, would be dissolved. Georgian Bluffs would buy out Meaford’s share of the assets and take over sole ownership of the ITFD, which was formed prior to amalgamation by the former townships of Keppel, Sarawak, Derby and Sydenham.

Article content Following dissolution, under the proposal Meaford would have entered into a five-year fee-for-service agreement with Georgian Bluffs that would see the ITFD continue to attend fire calls, motor vehicle collisions and medical calls in the former Sydenham Township. Meaford would have the option to extend for another five years. Since the deferral, a public open house was held, more consultation took place and more information was gathered. Bell commended staff for their continued work on the matter and extended a thank you to the residents of the former Sydenham Township for their time and research on the issue. “They have looked at the agreement very open minded, they have spent a lot of time, a lot of energy and a lot of effort, far greater than myself,” Bell said. He also expressed gratitude to Meaford Fire Chief Courtney Allen for “working with ITFD, opening up a brand new and very bright collaborative future.” “I know we have been looking for that kind of thinking for a long time,” Bell said. Coun. Steve Bartley said he was in favour of keeping the ITFD and their system where firefighters respond to a scene in their own vehicles, rather than attending the hall and riding an apparatus to the call. “I am way out in the country and if I had a heart attack and my wife called 911 and one of the firemen was next door he could be pumping on my chest in two minutes and that is what I want to happen in the outskirts of this municipality,” said Bartley. “Unless our new thing we may come up with next year, two years, 10 years down the road, unless it follows that criteria I would never vote on it.”

Article content The next step in the process is to put together an updated agreement to bring to council, Meaford clerk and director of community services Matt Smith explained. In 2017 concerns were raised by staff about the ITFD agreement, particularly the legal status of the ITFD joint board and the authority it has over the fire department operations. A legal opinion found that the board’s establishment did not fully define the roles, duties and expectations of the board. Also in 2017, the Office of the Fire Marshal conducted a voluntary review of the provision of fire services in Meaford, with a key finding that the same level of service must be provided in all areas of the municipality. After receiving that report, in 2018, Meaford council passed a motion to provide notice to Georgian Bluffs about its intent to renegotiate the partnership agreement and ask staff to look into its options for providing fire services in the municipality. Smith explained Monday that the current agreement governing the joint ITFD board is illegal and staff will have to work on an update of that agreement. Smith explained that under a new agreement, certain responsibilities will be delegated by the board to the ITFD chief and municipal staff as currently there is no delegating authority. Under a new agreement, “day-to-day” operational decisions would fall on the fire chief, rather than the board, Smith explained. Board members would also receive some training on human resources, insurance and liability, and other areas. Clumpus said the process has never been a condemnation of the service provided by volunteers or the operations of the ITFD, but about issues with the governance model. “I think they do a fabulous job, they are community volunteers, they are very valued, they love their job and they commit to their communities,” said Clumpus. “This to me has always been in the inconsistencies in the role of the governance model.”

