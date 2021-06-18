Meaford Hall being fitted with state of the art technical upgrades

Article content

New “state of the art” technical equipment including a projector, screen, wireless microphones and LED performance lights are among the upgrades being installed at Meaford Hall this summer.

Through a grant from Canadian Heritage and fundraising support from the Meaford Culture Foundation, Meaford Hall was able to purchase new and replacement equipment for its theatre.

An assistive listening system controlled by an application downloaded to the user’s smartphone has also been purchased for the Hall.

Recently, the Meaford Culture Foundation presented Meaford Mayor Barb Clumpus and Meaford Hall Manager Susan Lake with a cheque for $25,000 – the first instalment of its $65,000 commitment to the

project.

The new equipment has been ordered and work has already been done to dismantle the projector screen in preparation for a new one to be installed later in July. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of August, a media release said.

“As soon as we have the green light from the province with a capacity that makes financial sense to reopen, we will present a great line-up of new and rescheduled shows. We know our audience is ready as soon as it is safe to return and we are all looking forward to a return of live events at our venue,” said Lake.

For information about new and rescheduled shows, please visit www.meafordhall.ca. A full season of shows will be announced as soon as the exact reopening timing is known.