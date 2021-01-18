Meaford man charged with impaired after vehicle ditched

Article content

A Meaford man has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle was found in the ditch on Thursday evening.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Grey Bruce OPP were dispatched to the vehicle in the ditch on the 3rd Line near Sideroad 7 in the Municipality of Meaford.

Police spoke with the driver, who failed a roadside screening. The driver was arrested and taken to the Grey Bruce OPP detachment in Meaford, where a breath test recorded readings over the legal limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The 34-year-old man was charged with impaired driving and operating a vehicle with blood alcohol concentration of 80 milligrams or more.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle he was operating was towed and impounded for seven days.

The man is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on March 18.