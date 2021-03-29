Meaford man faces numerous charges, including forcible confinement
A Meaford man has been charged with assaulting a police officer, forcible confinement and numerous other charges after an incident in Meaford on Thursday.
Just after 11 a.m., Grey Bruce OPP responded to a disturbance on Victoria Street in the town.
Officers were advised that a suspect with a weapon was outside a residence screaming and yelling and being confrontational with other residents in the area, police said in a news release.
Officers attended the area and spoke to those involved and the suspect was arrested for uttering threats and several other criminal charges.
A 31-year-old Meaford man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, forcible confinement, three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.
He was held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on Monday.