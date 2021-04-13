





Article content The creation of a paid-parking pilot program to be implemented at Meaford parks is one step closer to becoming a reality in 2021. Meaford’s committee of the whole passed a motion Monday that recommends council approve the program for all municipal parking lots located at parks and open spaces within the municipality and enact a new parking control bylaw. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Meaford's pay-for-parking program headed to council for decision Back to video If approved by council, non-residents will be made to pay a daily rate of $10 to park. Alternatively, a seasonal pass can be purchased for $100. The locations requiring a paid parking pass are Memorial Park, David Johnson Park, Meaford Harbour, Fred Raper Park, Legion Park, Beautiful Joe Park, St. Vincent Park, Irish Mountain Lookout and Leith Beach. Paid parking will be required between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. seven days a week. Staff estimate an expected 7,000 paid-parking transactions in 2021. Start-up costs including signage and service fees are anticipated to be $5,850 the first year. A total of $10,000 was budgeted for the project.

Article content The 2021 budget includes an expected $70,000 in revenue from the program. Residents of the municipality, as well as non-resident taxpayers, will be able to obtain a free seasonal pass at the municipal office or library if the pilot program is approved. A valid driver’s licence and a copy of the vehicle ownership for the vehicle that will be displaying the seasonal pass are required to apply. The pass will include the vehicle’s licence plate number to link it to a single vehicle. The information will be kept on file and used by staff to authenticate that the person lives within the municipal borders, or is a current property owner. Non-resident taxpayers and property owners will be able to apply using the municipalities’ property records. “That’s the only two ways we can do this, otherwise, you know, everybody will start to use the reasoning, whatever reason it is, so they don’t have to pay,” said Meaford treasurer Darcy Chapman. “It’s the only way we figured we could do it fairly, yet still police the process.” Deputy Mayor Shirley Keaveney raised a question during the meeting submitted by a 93-year-old resident who does not drive and relies on a non-resident family member to take her to the parks. Under the current provisions of the pilot paid-parking program, her relative would need to either purchase a $10 day-pass or seasonal pass to continue those trips, Chapman told members of the committee. He said The Town of Blue Mountains recently enacted a similar parking program and simply mailed passes to all residents, but because the passes weren’t linked to a specific vehicle the program was abused by residents simply sharing the passes with non-residents and short-term renters.

Article content A one-year service agreement with Honk Mobile, the same provider of paid parking services the Town of Blue Mountains uses, has been executed. Users will be able to access the payment portal by downloading the Honk app, supported by all major phone brands. Alternatively, each location will include signage with a QR code, which, when scanned by a mobile device, will direct people to the Honk website where payment can be made. If a prospective user does not have a cell phone, payments can be made at the Meaford Public Library by utilizing the public computers where Honk’s website can be accessed. Honk Mobile charges the municipality $25 per month for each parking location, and $0.25 per transaction for payments made through its app or web portal. Coinciding with the proposed pilot program, additions to the municipality’s parking control bylaw would be required. New provisions in an updated draft bylaw allow for enforcement of the paid parking program and require a display of a season’s pass or a registration in the parking system. In a staff report, concerns are noted that the implementation of the pilot program will “have a knock-on effect on the streets surrounding each park, as non-residents are likely to attempt to park on nearby streets to avoid paying the fee”. To counter the issue, staff are recommending expanding permit parking at those locations – a system used near the Meaford Hospital to discourage hospital visitors from on-street parking – in which a permit is issued annually to every property in the permit zone.

