Memories of loved ones helped light Hepworth tree

An idea to string Christmas lights over a tree in Hepworth’s memorial park in honour of loved ones must have struck a chord in people’s hearts.
Sunday 75 people gathered to watch a tree near the Hepworth cenotaph lit up after nearly 40 donors raised more than $20,000 in a few weeks – nearly triple what was needed to make it happen.
The spirit of giving was sparked by Bryon Downs, a retired, long-time local funeral director. He’d left this year’s Remembrance Day service in Hepworth with the idea of lighting the tree in memory of lost loved ones, something he’d wondered before.
Bryon and Bonnie Downs lost their daughter, Michelle Downs, a few years ago when cancer came from out of the blue. Others might like to donate too, he thought. Then every time they pass the lit tree, they’d think of someone they loved.
He took a photograph of Chatsworth’s impressively lit tree by its cenotaph and started taking it around to local businesses. After getting advice about cost, he figured 15 businesses each donating $500 should do it.