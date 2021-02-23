Men arrested in Listowel tied to Walkerton, Hanover break-ins

Article content

Police have made arrests in connection with a number of break-ins at businesses throughout Southwestern Ontario, including some in Grey-Bruce.

Two men were arrested following a traffic stop in Listowel on Friday, and after investigating, police determined that they were responsible for seven break-ins and thefts since October at businesses in Hanover and Walkerton, as well as Seaforth, Parkhill, Forest, Lucknow and Listowel.

Police made the arrests early Friday morning after a Perth County OPP officer investigating a report of someone rummaging through unlocked vehicles, observed a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign.

The vehicle was stopped on Main Street West in Listowel and during the investigation the officer noticed that the vehicle matched the description of a suspect vehicle in the break and enters, it said in a news release from police.

While officers were speaking with the occupants, it was reported that a break-in had just occurred at a business on Wallace Avenue North in Listowel, where suspects had broken a window to gain entry. The driver and passenger matched surveillance footage, and were arrested for the break-in, the release said.