Midtown bus route extended to Sept. 30

Owen Sound is extending its temporary Midtown bus route until Sept. 30.

The city’s fifth bus route was added at the beginning of February to take people on essential trips during the pandemic and to help alleviate increased demand resulting from ridership limits due to COVID-19 protocols.

The route travels along and stops at many of the same locations as the city’s most popular East Bayshore route.

The additional bus route was originally set to expire on March 31.

The Midtown bus route will continue to operate Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., departing from the Owen Sound Transit Terminal every thirty minutes on the hour and half-hour. The service run includes stops at Walmart and the hospital.

The route also includes stops at the 16th Street East shopping areas, Heritage Place Shopping Centre, Heritage Grove, and some workplaces as well as Owen Sound’s Georgian College campus on the east side and the 14th Street apartments on the west side.

The city confirmed the province’s COVID Safe Restart Fund is covering the cost of the added route.

Maximum ridership on city buses remains at 10 people at any given time on all routes.

Face coverings remain mandatory while riding the bus and while waiting inside the transit terminal. Preventative measures to avert the spread of COVID-19 continue to be taken with frequent sanitizing of the buses and transit terminal, the city said in a news release.