Mile swim to raise money for children's services at Neyaashiinigmiing

Participants will embark on a one-mile open water swim in Myles Bay on the Bruce Peninsula later this month in honour of all First Nations’ children who attended residential schools and to raise money for children’s services at Neyaashiinigmiing.

The Old Woman Island Swim is being organized by Sahand Amiri and his wife Teresa Nesci, who say they were inspired to hold the fundraiser after the remains of more than 1,000 children were discovered this spring and summer in unmarked graves at former residential boarding schools in Canada.

“That was the motivation for us,” Nesci said in an interview.

“And, in addition to that, my husband really wants to bring some unity for the next generation in terms of relationships between communities, but also their relationships with nature and appreciating the lake that we live on and taking care of it.”

The event’s proceeds will be donated to the M’Wikwedong Indigenous Friendship Centre, which will then direct the funds to support services for children and youth at the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation.

The swim is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Aug. 29.

Swimmers will enter the water at Sandy Beach, south of Stokes Bay, and swim out to Old Woman Island in Myles Bay before heading back to Sandy Beach.

The route is about 1.6 kilometres or one mile.

Amiri and Nesci, who own Friendly Owl Bed & Breakfast on Highway 6 near Lion’s Head, are hoping to have 20 to 30 swimmers register for the event. Amiri, an avid swimmer who has swum to Old Woman Island many times, will be among the participants.

They hope to raise $2,500.

About $1,750 has been raised so far, according to a GoFundMe page for the event, which can be found at gofund.me/ba6ccd94.

Nesci said volunteers with Camp Celtic will be helping out during the event. Lifeguards and paramedics will also be at the beach to ensure everyone stays safe.

People who make a donation will be entered into a draw, with top prizes that include a week at Camp Celtic, meals for two at several area restaurants and a free two-night stay at the Friendly Owl B&B.

Registration for the swim is $25 per person.

To register or for more information, email oldwomanswim@gmail.com. More information is also available at the GoFundMe page.