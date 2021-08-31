This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Mixed emotions as schools set for a return amid ongoing pandemic Photo by Tony Caldwell / Postmedia

Article content A new school year is just around the corner and with it feelings of excitement and apprehension.

Article content The majority of students in Grey-Bruce will return to in-person learning on Sept. 7, the Tuesday after Labour Day Monday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mixed emotions as schools set for a return amid ongoing pandemic Back to video The Ministry of Education, earlier this month, released a 26-page back-to-school guide. The document laid out a back-to-school plan as the Delta variant and a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic cause case counts to grow in Ontario. The plan is for a full-time return to in-person learning for both secondary and elementary students, although school boards will continue to make remote learning available for those who wish to stay home. The Bluewater District School Board sent home a letter to parents and families Monday with an update on what to expect as doors open. “We firmly believe that learning face-to-face at school among peers and caring staff is very important to students’ mental health and well-being, as well as their social and emotional development,” the letter signed by BWDSB Director of Education Lori Wilder said. Several public health measures will remain in place at both BWDSB and Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board schools including mandatory masking and daily symptom screening. The BWDSB said in its letter daily screening using the province’s COVID-19 screening tool will need to be confirmed for the first two weeks of school. Students in Grade 4 to 12 will confirm screening verbally with their teacher. More information on how students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 can confirm screening is coming, the BWDSB said.

Article content Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario Bluewater Local President Julie Stanley said the over 700 members she represents are excited for students to return to school, but many questions and concerns remain. “Online learning wasn’t working for anyone, students nor teachers, they’re happy and excited to be going back to school,” Stanley said. “But there is apprehension, of course, we’re worried about our elementary students.” Only those age 12 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, so the majority of elementary students will return to the classroom unvaccinated. “Personally I’m worried about the health and safety of our students,” Stanley said. “(The protocols) are much looser than they have been last year and that’s worrisome to me because the Delta variant is raising cases again and seems to be attacking our children as well.” Stanley said she was able to review the BWDSB back-to-school protocols this week. Stanley said she worries about how the cohorting protocol holds up while simultaneously offering extra-curricular activities like sports and clubs. She is concerned about class sizes and other confined spaces where the students likely won’t be able to remain socially distant, such as the inside of a school bus or a crowded classroom. “Inside the schools, it seems like a big endeavour to try to keep students one-metre apart, and we were battling that last year as well because we didn’t have the space,” Stanley said.

Article content Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said vaccines are one layer of protection — and the biggest one — but schools have many layers to work with. “It’s a concern when we’re dealing with the Delta variant. We’ve seen how efficient it is in transmission,” he said. “We know from last year the measures in schools worked . . . if one layer is not existent that doesn’t mean the protection is not there. There are other layers . . . masks, hand-washing, hand sanitizer, case and contact tracing in the community and in the school . . . all of these measures have been in place since September 2020, and they work.” Arra said we can now add another layer of protection to the list with over 70 per cent of the public in Grey-Bruce double vaccinated. “This is a major change. It’s a trade-off, it evens itself out in one way or another. We have a highly transmissible variant, but at the same time we have all these measures and a community vaccine layer,” he said. The MOH said most of the widespread Delta outbreaks in the region happened in unregulated settings, and more recent examples, such as cases in child-care settings, show how proper protocols and measures can reduce virus transmission. “Am I saying this should be reassuring and we’re done? No. We are concerned and the concerns are valid,” he said. “We all need to up the level of vaccination to protect the children who cannot get the vaccine.” The Grey Bruce Health Unit is planning to conduct vaccine clinics in every school in the region in September. Arra said the in-school clinics will target eligible but unvaccinated students.

Article content Grey-Bruce has also been tapped to take part in a province-led pilot project planning to send take-home COVID-19 tests with high school students who are vaccinated, asymptomatic high-risk contacts due to an outbreak. The testing pilot project will launch the week of Sept. 7., and run for eight weeks. “Obviously there are many things to learn. The acceptability of the test, the effectiveness of the test, is it going to change the management or effectiveness of the management of outbreaks in schools if they happen? There will be learning there and that learning will be utilized further in Grey-Bruce if needed and shared with the rest of the province,” Arra said. Back for the 2021-22 school year are the pre-pandemic activities of field trips, school assemblies, music programming and extracurricular activities like sports, although some Ontario school boards are choosing to delay reintroducing those activities. The Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association (CWOSSA) announced this week the return of championships and qualifiers. “CWOSSA is confident that we can provide safe events and will organize and run our championships within the guidelines of the pending OPHEA considerations and OFSAA protocols for safe play ensuring all participants and volunteers are kept safe throughout events. Public Health protocols for each local district will also be followed,” said a statement from CWOSSA President Deanna Wehrle and executive director Brian Henry. “CWOSSA will work alongside local districts to determine participation and commitment to play and run events and qualifiers accordingly.”

Article content Stanley said the first day of work for teachers is on Thursday, and the protocols for unvaccinated teachers is still unclear. “It’s been left very late,” she said. “We’re still not sure what the procedure is going to be . . . that’s a direction that needs to come from the ministry.” Just over a week ago, the Ministry of Education announced it would introduce a vaccination disclosure policy for all publicly funded school board employees, and staff in private schools as well as for all staff in licensed child care settings for the 2021-22 school year, with rapid antigen testing requirements for staff who are not immunized against COVID-19. Staff will need to either provide proof of full vaccination, a medical reason for not being vaccinated, or proof of having completed a COVID-19 vaccination educational session. Stanley said unvaccinated teachers are still in the dark as to how to complete an education session, or how often they’ll need to be tested, and how to get a test. BWDSB Communications Officer Jamie Pettit said the board is still awaiting guidance from the ministry and hopes to have more information soon. The BWDSB is installing portable high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to improve ventilation in all kindergarten classrooms this year. Earlier this month the provincial government announced additional funding of $25 million to further improve ventilation in schools as students return for in-person learning.

Article content “We are following the best expert advice by ensuring all schools have improved air ventilation, including deploying an additional 20,000 HEPA units, in total over 70,000 ventilation devices, to help ensure schools remain as safe as possible,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce during the Aug. 4 announcement. A media release said Ontario’s Science Advisory Table, as part of its science brief on school-based measures, identified the use of standalone HEPA filter units as a strategy for classrooms and spaces with challenges in achieving adequate ventilation. Stanley said teachers will need to be nimble in the face of yet another school year while continuing to adapt throughout an ongoing pandemic. “Teachers will do all they can do to make it a safe environment for students, there is no doubt about that, they are going to work above and beyond to ensure they’re following all of the protocols as well as putting in what they feel needs to be done in their environment,” Stanley said. “They want to be at school. They want to be teaching face-to-face with students.”

