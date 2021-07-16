This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Grey-Bruce entered Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan Friday despite an ongoing and deadly surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Article content “It’s very concerning. This is a different level of transmission. A different level of severity. We have managed with full control over the last year, with robust case management, but the effect of the virus out there is totally different from before,” said Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, Dr. Ian Arra. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. MOH relying on compliance and buy-in to help quell Delta surge amid reopening Back to video For now, Arra and the Grey Bruce Health Unit said they’re depending on the public’s voluntary compliance to help stop the surge of the virus as gathering limits increase and restrictions loosen. In what it’s calling a modified Step 3, the health unit is strongly recommending Grey-Bruce residents behave as if the region is still in Step 2. That means avoiding gatherings of over 25 people outdoors and of five indoors. The health unit is also strongly recommending people stick to outdoor patios when possible while dining at restaurants. Arra said the decision to deliver strong recommendations instead of issuing an order, and therefore engaging the legislative teeth and enforcement of such an order, is in part because he trusts the residents of the region. “The public has, in general, had good compliance in Grey-Bruce and we can depend on them following the recommendations,” he said. He noted local compliance with mask-wearing and travel restrictions were generally better in Grey-Bruce than elsewhere in the province. He said issuing an order may have negatively affected that level of compliance from those who have invested in following health unit recommendations to date.

Article content “If we lose their buy-in, we’re not doing them justice,” he said. Of course, he isn’t expecting everyone to heed the health unit’s advice. “In general with public health measures, if you get 60 to 70 per cent of the public doing the right thing it’s a good day,” he said. “We’re depending on the fact that most of the public will protect themselves, and that’s going to help us manage the situation.” What does the situation unmanaged look like? Arra pointed to the time in mid-April when unorganized gatherings – parties – led to over 70 COVID-19 cases in 36 hours and high-risk contacts in the 600s. The health unit declared a critical threshold at that time and asked residents to stay home while it increased contact and trace management capacity. Arra said the health unit will stop asking for compliance and start ordering it if the region gets close to that level of rapid virus transmission again. “We don’t want to get to that point. So, if we get close to it we will issue orders,” he said. “With the Delta variant, it is very, very efficient in its transmission. We’re seeing even smaller events can generate a large number of high-risk contacts.” For now, Arra said the health unit will continue to charge individuals under a standing class order still in effect in Grey-Bruce that aims to ensure the compliance of people with COVID-19 and their high-risk contacts. The MOH class order issued on April 16 extends to people who have signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Article content “Even if a person is just symptomatic. The order in place asks them to stay home. So if someone goes to a party with symptoms or visits other people and there is transmission, they’re not in compliance,” Arra said. “I suspect, not suspect, we will be laying charges for people who didn’t comply (to the order already in place).” Arra said in general the risk of virus transmission in regulated settings such as workplaces, businesses and childcare centres has been low. It’s the same with organized events. The issue has been private gatherings, parties, and gatherings of large groups of people who are unvaccinated and disregarding basic public health protocols. The health unit may still issue an order to try and restrict those large private parties, but only if “the strong recommendations are not sufficient”. As for restaurants, diners are allowed to eat indoors as of Friday, but Arra would rather businesses promote patio dining. “Obviously the regulations now allow indoor dining, but we’re recommending dining outdoors and if they can accommodate that it would be definitely appreciated,” he said. He’s asking all business owners to ensure the compliance of staff and customers with all public health protocols still in place. “We need to do our best . . . whether it’s screening for symptoms, cleaning, hand washing, physical distancing. We need to exercise those to the best of their ability,” he said. For people with both doses of the vaccine, and who are now considered fully immunized, Arra said individuals can make their own risk assessments, but the Delta variant is circulating, so act accordingly.

Article content “There is definitely clear evidence fully vaccinated people are at lower risk of infection and way-lower risk of severe disease, this is very clear,” he said. “The more we can do to reduce the circulation of the virus the better. I can’t say if someone is fully vaccinated they can eat indoors, that’s a decision to be made based on their situation, their health, their household conditions.” In the COVID-19 outbreak at Saugeen First Nation, the Delta variant spread quickly to 111 community members. Of those, 105 were unvaccinated, Arra said. Three of the vaccinated Saugeen First Nation community members who tested positive for the virus were seniors and experienced no symptoms. Arra pointed to that small-sample size as a local sign of the vaccine’s effectiveness, as well as the need for everyone to get the vaccine to become protected. Arra said the COVID-19 pandemic is now a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

