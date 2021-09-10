More overdoses in Grey-Bruce as opioid threat continues

Twelve non-fatal drug overdose reports since Sept. 1 caused the Grey Bruce Health Unit to sound the latest alarm about the damage drugs are doing in Grey-Bruce.

Five of the overdoses were in Owen Sound and the others were in Meaford, Southgate, Hanover, Kincardine and South Bruce, said Katie Cuillerier, who recently became manager of the substance harm-reduction program at the health unit.

All reports, received between Sept. 1 and Sept. 9, came from emergency medical services and concerned people aged 21 to 55.

There were 11 people involved in the 12 overdose reports. In one case, two overdoses were reported involving one individual and the overdoses are believed to have been intentional.

Two people had Naloxone, which can temporarily mitigate the drug’s effects, administered before help arrived, Cuillerier said. For every call, the individual had a history of drug use. No other details were available, she said in an interview Friday.

“I think it’s clear that 12 EMS calls in 10 days is quite concerning. So we would just urge the public to follow the advice within the overdose alerts,” Cuillerier said.

There have been at least 10 fatal overdoses reported in Grey-Bruce so far this year. Fentanyl and carfentanil are assumed to be involved.

Last year fatal ODs spiked to 24, way up from 16 in 2019, seven in 2018 and 11 in 2017.

The 2020 Grey-Bruce Opioid Response Plan notes the number of opioid-related emergency department visits quadrupled between 2003 and 2018. It’s understood some number of overdoses aren’t reported and some victims never go to hospital.

The health unit issued what it calls an Opioid Overdose Alert to inform system partners. It’s issued when there are three overdoses in a 48-hour period. A health unit news release Wednesday reported eight people who had overdosed in the previous five days. Thursday another three were added.