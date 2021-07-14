Mother pins hopes on $10,000 reward to learn fate of son

It’s been 27 years since cousins Shawn and Leslie Jones “took off” from Neyaashiinigmiing and never returned.

Now Shawn’s mother is hoping a $10,000 reward posted anonymously for information about their fate will finally answer the question: What happened to them?

Lynette Jones met this week with Nick Oldrieve, who co-founded a national volunteer-based investigative group, Please Bring Me Home. Its goal is to help bring closure to families of missing loved with the help of tips from people who may wish to remain anonymous. They investigate cases themselves and pass along information for police, all while vowing not to compromise anyone’s anonymity who requests it.

With the reward offered, Jones said she feels hopeful she may learn the fate of her son Shawn. “This is the most action out of the 27 years my son has been missing.”

“When my son was missing it wasn’t public. There were no posters. I was going around like a crazy woman for five years and nobody helped me,” she said.

“I’m just desperate to find my son. I know I’m not going to find him alive.”

She said she’s visited psychics and was told she would find her son in a field.

Shawn Jones was 14 when he left Neyaashiinigmiing with his cousin, Leslie Jones, 15. They’d known each other as younger boys at the First Nations community, where both lived. Leslie had recently returned from Winnipeg to live with his father and uncle, Lynette Jones said.

Neyaashiinigmiing police are supportive of her now but she said she felt that at the time there was little police concern and nothing was done to find the boys, she said. She reported her son missing but for a week was told not to worry.