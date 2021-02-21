Motorist spots smoke coming from home near Owen Sound fire hall

Article content

A passing motorist’s awareness and quick thinking is being credited with preventing a small fire from becoming more serious in Owen Sound on Saturday.

Just before 3 p.m., the motorist was about a block from the Owen Sound Fire Station when he noticed smoke coming from the roof vents of a home at 1302 3rd Ave. E. that was being renovated. The passerby then went to the fire hall, rang the doorbell and notified firefighters, Owen Sound Fire Capt. Wayne Flood said on Sunday.

“There were some renovations being done at the house and there was a small fire in the attic of the place,” Flood said. “We went in and extinguished the fire.”

The dollar value of the damage was estimated to be about $500 after the department was able to extinguish the fire quickly, but Flood said it could have been much worst if not for the awareness of the motorist.

Flood said the home didn’t have smoke detectors on the second floor, and even if it had, they wouldn’t have been effective in sensing the fire in the attic space.