Municipal co-operation suggested to solve doctor shortage
Article content
About 6,000 people in the Owen Sound area don’t have a family doctor, Owen Sound Family Heath Team the executive director Paul Hobban said in an interview this week.
Advertisement
Article content
About five family doctors are needed right now in the Owen Sound area alone to meet that demand, he said, with each new family doctor taking on, typically, 1,300 to 1,600 patients. But new doctors can’t be found.
Municipal co-operation suggested to solve doctor shortage Back to video
What’s worse, five or six doctors are expected to retire in the next five or six years, he said, and suggested a concerted effort among municipalities is needed to recruit more family doctors.
“So that’s the bigger problem, not only are we not recruiting physicians at a level that we need to, the physicians that are here are wanting to retire,” he said. “These are 70-year-old physicians who’ve done more than they want to do.”
Hoban said municipalities in other places he’s worked banded together and paid doctors’ hundreds of thousands of dollars in student loans in return for a five-year commitment to see patients.
He said outreach to Owen Sound-area municipalities has begun, including a meeting with Owen Sound Mayor Ian Boddy, but these efforts are just beginning.
Steve Lowe, chair of the Owen Sound FHT, agreed in an interview that a municipality-funded approach has been discussed internally, but the board hasn’t decided on its preferred local approach yet.
“That is how other municipalities have done it. But we’re not at that point to even outline any kind of proposal of that. We’re not even at that point yet.”
He said doctor recruitment is “a long-term process in cultivating local people who have gone to medical school. They have to want to be here.”
Advertisement
Article content
“We want to get physician recruitment back on top-of-mind again,” given retirements, growth the area’s experiencing and the numbers without a family doctor right now, he said.
Hoban said municipalities that put money toward recruitment of a new family doctor could be allotted a corresponding percentage of the physician’s patient roster.
“They can work in Sauble,” he said. “We would want them to work in Owen Sound but wherever they choose to work, we don’t care.” He said if it meant that doctor is “only going to take on patients with a car, like I said, it’s not a huge, huge deal. ”
Goderich, Zurich, Iroquois Falls and Petawawa have had to advertise for patients, not doctors, Hoban said, “because the community, and mostly the town council got behind the physician group and helped pay the costs of bringing a physician to the community.”
Five or six communities typically come together establish a physician recruitment committee, he said. “That hasn’t happened here with any regularity or any type of motivating process that, OK, we’re all going to get together.”
Boddy said he and city manager Tim Simmonds met several weeks ago with Hoban and Lowe regarding setting up a committee and participating in doctor recruitment. “We are waiting to hear back from them.”
“Different municipalities ran into problems a few years ago with funding doctor recruitment,” Boddy cautioned. The city hasn’t been approached to consider providing funding anyway, the mayor said.
Advertisement
Article content
Meanwhile, Hoban said the 6,000 patients without a family doctor aren’t being seen at the health team, they’re showing up in emergency rooms.
Gary Sims, president and chief executive officer of Grey Bruce Health Services, said he agrees, but emergency departments probably see more people who have doctors but can’t get in to see them quickly than people without a doctor.
While such visists aren’t encouraged, it’s not new, said Sims, whose hospital corporation operates hospitals in Owen Sound, Lion’s Head, Wiarton, Southampton, Meaford and Markdale.
Sims said the region overall needs more family doctors. His interest as head of the hospital corporation is to ensure some of them will also work in his hospitals.
GBHS has recently welcomed two new family medicine residents from McMaster University. They’ll complete two years of training with the family health team in Owen Sound, with specialty rotations across the GBHS hospital sites.
That recruitment program is one of the most successful, Sims said. The GBHS’s recruitment office also provides interest-free loans to doctors and helps them find housing and jobs for their partners.
Sims said he isn’t enthusiastic about paying doctors’ loans in return for practising here because that just invites bidding wars. “Where does that stop? At what point does that stop?”
It’s better to win them over with professionally satisfying work and with the lifestyle balance doctors want. Meanwhile, the province should produce more physicians, Sims said.
Advertisement
Article content
Some suggest the province should tell doctors where they can practice, Sims said. “Lots of people have tossed around different ways of getting around this.”
A recent GBHS news release announced 14 physicians moved to the area this year, more than the nine who moved here last year, it noted, and that five of the new physicians have local roots.
New arrivals include specialists in dentistry, family practice, geriatrics, medical imaging, obstetrics and gynecology and pathology. An adult and a child psychiatrist have also been recruited and prospects for a new orthopedic surgeon and Sims said he’s optimistic there’ll be an announcement about a new pediatrician early in the new year.
But there’s still need for more in neurology, oncology, anesthesiology and perhaps another physician in cardiology, Sims said.