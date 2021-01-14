Municipalities announce plans to meet stay-home orders

Article content

Ontario’s latest COVID-19 control measures, which started Thursday and run to at least Feb. 11, prompted some local municipalities and others to announce their own plans.

Provincial law requires people to remain home except for essential reasons, which include work (though everyone who can work from home must do so), to get food, for a medical appointment and for exercise.

The emergency measures are in place to gain control of fast-rising cases of the COVID-19 respiratory infections and deaths.

Owen Sound city hall will remain closed until Tuesday, Feb. 16, following the Family Day long weekend, the city announced in a news release Thursday. But the Good Cheer Rink in Harrison Park will remain open, though with reduced skating capacity now set at five. City parks and trails remain open too.

City council will meet virtually during the 28-day lockdown, and building and planning services will continue, with applications accepted electronically or by in the drop box at the east entrance to city hall. Tax and utility payments will also be accepted online.